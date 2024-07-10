Skin cancer makes up 26% of claims for women under 29: Vitality

Breast cancer represented half of claims across all ages

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Skin cancer has been found as the most common type of cancer affecting women under the age of 29, making up one quarter (26%) of claims made to Vitality last year, the provider has revealed.

According to Vitality's claims data for 2023, another comment type of cancer affecting women under 29 was lymphoma (18%), while breast cancer made up 49% of claims across all ages. Breast cancer was also the most common cancer type for women aged over 30, followed by skin cancer (21%) and bowel cancer (6%). For male claimants, the most common cancers were prostate (28%) - which was particularly prevalent for men over 60, making up 75% of cancer claims for these individuals - and skin cancer (28%). Meanwhile, for men aged under 30, the most common cancers were haematological (25%), ...

