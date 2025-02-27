HSBC Life pays out £93m in 2024

HSBC Life UK paid out £93 million in life insurance and critical illness (CI) claims in 2024, with pay out rates of 97.5% and 94.4%, respectively.
Specifically, £15.5m of this total was paid towards CI claims. Cancer was the primary reason for CI claims (65%) in 2024, with heart attacks accounting for 12% and strokes for 6%. HSBC Life told COVER that in the year prior, cancer represented 64% of CI claims, while heart attack and stroke represented 7% and 10% of these claims, respectively. Around 50% of all female cancer claims were related to breast cancer, HSBC Life noted, and one CI customer had their claim agreed and funds paid on the same day. Elsewhere, the primary reasons for life insurance claims last year were cancer (...
