Anorak
Cignpost Life added to Anorak platform
Following Albany Park partnership
Starling Bank adds Anorak advice for sole traders
‘Personalised protection advice’
COVER Technology & Innovation: Keynote and programme announced
Putting the tech into protection
COVER Feature: Rise of the robots
Fintech, insurtech and now… protech?
Anorak CEO Interview: Ripe for innovation
David Vanek, Anorak CEO
COVER Technology & Innovation Forum announced
Yolt appoints Uber's Barbora Polachova
‘Smart-thinking’ money app
Anorak raises £5m to develop adviser platform
Total investment reaches £9m
Anorak appoints Paul Evans as non-exec director
Ex-AXA CEO and former chairman of ABI joins tech firm
UnderCOVER: Comparing B2C quote comparison tools
What, asks an unnamed adviser, are the best online solutions for protection IFAs?
Anorak partners with Yolt app
Insurtech provider added to 'smart thinking' open banking solution to offer life insurance advice to customers
Anorak teams up with open banking app Starling
Technology will allow Starling customers to buy personalised life insurance policies via mobile finance app
LifeQuote partners with Anorak
Smart data platform for IFAs and wealth managers dealing with protection sales