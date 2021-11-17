Tiina Björk: Why financial advice is failing women and how to turn the tide

Tiina Björk, chief design officer at Anorak, explores how gender and finance collide in curating better advice for women.
The pandemic shook many to their financial core, but women were statistically the hardest hit. Many were dealt a "one-two-three" punch[1] as they were forced to quit work amid increased childcare demands, resulting in long-term financial peril. According to the UN International Labour Organisation, women's employment is now also 19% more at risk than men[2] as a result of the pandemic, with more women working in hard-hit sectors such as retail and hospitality. Certain groups of women have borne...
