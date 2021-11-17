Tiina Björk: Why financial advice is failing women and how to turn the tide

The pandemic shook many to their financial core, but women were statistically the hardest hit. Many were dealt a "one-two-three" punch[1] as they were forced to quit work amid increased childcare demands, resulting in long-term financial peril. According to the UN International Labour Organisation, women's employment is now also 19% more at risk than men[2] as a result of the pandemic, with more women working in hard-hit sectors such as retail and hospitality. Certain groups of women have borne...