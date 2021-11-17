Tiina Björk: Why financial advice is failing women and how to turn the tide

'Consumers expect advice that chimes with their own experiences, preferences and needs'

clock • 4 min read
Tiina Björk: Why financial advice is failing women and how to turn the tide

Tiina Björk, chief design officer at Anorak, explores how gender and finance collide in curating better advice for women.

The pandemic shook many to their financial core, but women were statistically the hardest hit. Many were dealt a "one-two-three" punch[1] as they were forced to quit work amid increased childcare demands, resulting in long-term financial peril. According to the UN International Labour Organisation, women's employment is now also 19% more at risk than men[2] as a result of the pandemic, with more women working in hard-hit sectors such as retail and hospitality. Certain groups of women have borne...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Adviser / Broking

CII publishes members guide to social media professional safety
Insurer

CII publishes members guide to social media professional safety

'Don't find your career cancelled due to a hasty Tweet'

Julia Bahr
clock 17 November 2021 • 2 min read
Mortgage advisers say protection conversations and referrals on the rise
Adviser / Broking

Mortgage advisers say protection conversations and referrals on the rise

“Clear disconnect” still remains in protection discussions

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 17 November 2021 • 4 min read
Tiina Björk: Why financial advice is failing women and how to turn the tide
Adviser / Broking

Tiina Björk: Why financial advice is failing women and how to turn the tide

'Consumers expect advice that chimes with their own experiences, preferences and needs'

Tiina Björk
clock 17 November 2021 • 4 min read