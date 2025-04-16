Rosemount adds MetLife UK to panel

As such, members of Rosemount's network will now be able to access MetLife UK's full range of protection products, including EverydayProtect, ChildShield and MortgageSafe. Ahmed Bawa, chief executive officer, Rosemount Financial Solutions, said that some form of protection is essential for most clients, but the policies on offer can vary significantly between different providers, and the network hopes to offer a range of options to its advisers. "As a network, Rosemount takes protection incredibly seriously. Last year was the most successful in our history, and that was in part due to...