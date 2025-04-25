LifeSearch adds PMI to Trinity partnership

Protection intermediary, LifeSearch, had added private medical insurance (PMI) to its partnership with specialist military insurer, Trinity.
LifeSearch partnered with Trinity last year to provide access to tailored protection products and advice for the armed forces community. The partnership focused on serving veterans of any age life protection, critical illness cover and income protection. Trinity offers cover for military personnel, veterans, and their families. It provides a range of general insurance for individuals, including military kit cover, buildings and contents cover and personal accident cover, and cover for military units' welfare and travel. The expansion of the partnership will offer veterans and their f...
