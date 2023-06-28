Candid rebrands as CLARK UK

Insurtech Candid has announced a brand refresh, with the company now operating under the name CLARK UK.

The renaming of the brand creates "greater alignment" with its parent company, the CLARK Group, which the insurtech became part of last year, creating "strength in numbers", CLARK UK noted.

It added that the rebrand is in name only and none of its four consumer-facing brands through which it distributes protection products will be impacted.

Three of CLARK UK's brands are now being underwritten as white-labelled products - Tom, Polly, Winston and Anorak - each of which will remain unchanged following the rebrand.

Over the past year, CLARK UK increased its headcount by 200 and the business plans to increase partnerships and investment in UK providers.

Matt Edwards, chief executive at CLARK UK, commented: "Our commitment to protecting families and reinventing insurance remains the same as when we started out. Our customers are our number one priority, and we want to reassure them that they will continue to receive the same level of expertise, affordability, and peace of mind through our products, technology and customer service."

Christopher Oster, CLARK Group chief exective and co-founder, said: "We're already redefining insurtech across Europe. But now, working together with a new CLARK UK brand, we're even more aligned as a group.

"The result is the best possible insurance experience for customers and the opportunity to take insurtech to new levels."

