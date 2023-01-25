Candid acquires insurtech Anorak

Insurance distributor confirms acquisition

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Candid acquires insurtech Anorak

Insurance distributor Candid has announced the acquisition of fully automated life insurance advice platform, Anorak, for an undisclosed sum.

Announcing the acquisition on LinkedIn this morning (25 January), Candid's chief executive Matt Edwards said Anorak was the first "first fully automated direct-to-customer (D2C) and business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) digital protection advice platform in the UK market."

Anorak launched in 2018 and has since developed a range of partnerships throughout the protection industry, as well as those offering support services and financial education resources.

Anorak's technology will support Candid in accelerating its aim to "protect every family in the UK", Edwards detailed, and that the firm will "continue to execute on our strategy of bringing change and interruption to the UK and European protection and insurance markets."

Candid, part of the European insurtech group CLARK Group, operates three targeted protection lead generation sites aimed at mothers (Polly), fathers (Tom) and the Over 50's (Winston).

Edwards commented: "Anorak has a fascinating proposition that I have been following for some time. The founders have been early movers in the inevitable digitalisation of the protection market and have brought the first fully automated and regulated online advice path to market, an amazing achievement."

David Vanek, chief executive and cofounder of Anorak, added: "We are thrilled to join Candid, and to contribute to its mission to building the European largest insurance broker.

"Candid's leadership team has built the fastest growing protection insurance distribution platform in the UK, by a long shot. With Candid‘s support, Anorak will be able to accelerate its growth trajectory, giving everyone easy access to expert financial advice on Income Protection and Life."

 

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Menopause Leave proposal rejected by Ministers

DeadHappy draws adviser ire over Harold Shipman advert [Updated]

More on Technology

Raiys snaps up The Healthy Employee
Technology

Raiys snaps up The Healthy Employee

Wellbeing technology provider expands

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 January 2023 • 2 min read
Nigel Cannings
Technology

How AI and voice technology can provide the answer to insurance fraud

Millions of cases undetected

Nigel Cannings
clock 22 December 2022 • 3 min read
Simplyhealth launches £60m venture capital fund
Technology

Simplyhealth launches £60m venture capital fund

Targeted at early-stage healthcare businesses

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 15 November 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Stuart Tragheim: 40 years in financial services
Income Protection

Stuart Tragheim: 40 years in financial services

“Longer term financial support and financial security is vital”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 January 2023 • 5 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022
Individual Protection

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022

The most-read news stories of this year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 December 2022 • 7 min read
Consumer Duty, cost of living and collaboration: What lies in store for protection in 2023?
Individual Protection

Consumer Duty, cost of living and collaboration: What lies in store for protection in 2023?

Industry predictions for next year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 December 2022 • 11 min read