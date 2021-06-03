Insurtech firm Anorak secures £5m funding

Insurtech firm aims to accelerate expansion of its distribution and partners network, and invest in automation platform with new funds

Anorak, the fully automated life insurance advice platform, has closed a £5 million funding round.

The round was led by Outward VC, with Triple Point Ventures and existing investor Kamet Ventures also participating. The round was also backed by angel investors in European insurtech, including Nic Kohler, the former chief executive of Hollard, Paul Evans, chairman of Allianz, and board member of Bupa and Swiss Re Europe.

The insurtech firm stated that the funding will be used to accelerate the expansion of its distribution and partners network, as well as making further investments in its fully automated advice platform.

Anorak chief executive and co-founder, David Vanek, told COVER that the UK protection gap exists because of "a fundamental lack of education and advice", going against the common opinion on protection sales innovation; this model focuses on a "'buy now' experience, where people can buy life insurance in simply three clicks."

"We are on a mission to make life insurance and expert financial advice accessible to everyone, by empowering people to make informed decisions and feel confident that if they die or become ill, their families will be looked after," Vanek said.

"This funding round will be used to accelerate our partnerships effort with new distributors. Anorak has the power to open-up alternative distribution channels for life insurance sales which we call "embedded insurance advice". This is a way for many companies to give clients access to a transparent and easy-to-use service which helps to protect their family's financial future."

Vanek also detailed that Anorak will scale its operations by enabling more users to engage with an in-person expert protection adviser, if they wish to.

The Covid-19 pandemic has heightened national awareness of healthcare issues and the need for protection, and, as such, the requirement of appropriate financial advice when it comes to seeking out cover.

"This pandemic has been a transformational period for Anorak where we have accelerated the development of our advice platform from being the first digital online regulated advice service to becoming the first truly hybrid platform. Anorak's platform is also managing a seamless omni-channel advice process, which advises users online and matches them with an expert adviser if the user prefers to have human help," Vanek explained.

"One of our strong beliefs at Anorak is that we should meet people where they are. Life insurance is like investment and mortgages, part of a considered decision making process, where a combination of hybrid online and offline services are often the best way to help clients."