Anorak partners on protection promotion to young people

With Quirk

John Brazier
John Brazier
04 August 2021
Anorak partners on protection promotion to young people

Insurtech firm partners with personal financial app provider to promote financial and protection advice to those under 35.

Anorak, an online advisory for life, income protection and critical illness cover, will provide tailored information on financial education and advice in collaboration with the Quirk app.

The partnership is aimed at helping under 35s, those in the millennial and Gen Z age brackets, financially safeguard themselves, by providing personalised financial information on money management and protection policies. 

Quirk provides a personalised spending plan for customers, and now with Anorak's integrated capabilities, the platform can also provide information on protection - using the Anorak service to assess each customer's needs and to help get the right protection in place for them. 

According to research published by Greenwald Research in January this year, eight out of 10 millennials feel they need life insurance but were unsure how to obtain it. However, recent research from comparethemarket.com found that 40% of young adults with a life insurance policy bought cover after March 2020, compared to 17% across all age groups.

David Vanek, chief executive and co-founder of Anorak, commented: "Our partnership with Quirk opens the door to educating more millennial and Gen Z customers about the benefits of protection products early on.

"Following the worst of the pandemic, more millennials are investigating life insurance. By partnering with Quirk - who put the user at the heart of the financial information they collect - we will provide this age group with reliable, unbiased, personalised financial advice, on how to protect their quality of life and that of their dependents." 

