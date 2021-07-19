The rise and rise of insurtech

Like many areas of financial services, insurance is experiencing a surge in digitalisation. New offerings intuitively using technology - called insurtech - are now transforming the way people access insurance products.

The global insurtech market is forecast to grow by $21.7 billion by 2024. Critics may dismiss this kind of digital surge as all-hype, but it is bringing real change to the insurance industry, according to David Vanek, the chief executive and founder of fully automated life insurance advice platform, Anorak.

"Insurtech has remained a very dynamic sector as clients continue to be attracted by innovative digital solutions that are far more customer-centric than what is offered by traditional insurance companies," says Vanek.



"We have only started to scratch the surface compared to the more established fintech segment like banking and payments."

While insurtech may be several years behind more mature fintech sectors, the level of investment currently being pumped into the space clearly demonstrates its growth trajectory. In May, Sprout.ai, a claims automation solution based on contextual artificial intelligence (AI) raised £8 million in funding, while Anorak closed a £5 million funding round in early June.

Qumata, which aims to disrupt traditional health and life insurance underwriting through the use of digital data, raised £7m in funding during June. There was also the matter of a £50m funding round completed by life insurtech YuLife in July.

A game changer?

There are many ways insurtech is changing how people use insurance. Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at PRIMIS Mortgage Network, explains that by helping firms operate with greater speed and efficiency, while also providing access to comprehensive data enables advisers to better tailor protection offerings to customer needs.

"The time has come for firms to realise the full value that technology can deliver for their business," Jeffries says. "By using AI and machine learning to make sense of big data, for example, insurtech can help firms streamline the insurance purchasing process and develop more innovative products for customers."

One cnvert is Will Wood, head of life and health at INSTANDA, who joined the insurtech firm at the start of 2021 from Aviva where he was head of UK SME strategy, insight and propositions.

"Recognition is growing in the insurance market that no code solutions are becoming strategic c-suite conversations," he says. "The protection and health space globally are behind the digitisation curve in comparison to the traditional general insurance market, but Covid has started to significantly change this.

"The reason I moved from Aviva to INSTANDA is because I could see the combination of the above happening and want to be part of the new breed of no code solutions that will only benefit the industry and, therefore, end customers."

End customers are now more aware of their insurance needs as, since the pandemic, products such as life insurance, critical illness cover and income protection now enjoy greater awareness in the mainstream. According to LV=, more than eight million 22-44-year-olds have considered income protection in the past three months.

"The pandemic left many feeling uncertain about the future and as a result, we've seen a significant boost in people researching how life insurance, critical illness cover and income protection can help protect their families," says Anorak's Vanek. "This tech savvy, research-led generation is searching for fair, transparent advice and the technology better enables this education process."

This kind of technological revolution is allowing insurtechs to be more responsive and agile than the incumbents in the space, something Wood has already seen: "[This] ranges from customers no longer having to use written forms to get quotes and setup policies, to customers realising that all documentation can be produced online and emailed instantly to customers, to bringing new products to market that they just couldn't do within current system architecture."

Where the adviser sits now

Due to insurtech's ability to offer customers direct access to insurance products, there is a concern among some experts that this may impact the intermediary role of an adviser.

"One change is that in many cases, insurtechs are direct-to-consumer, so are cutting third parties out of the loop, which is problematic," says Nick Maynard, lead analyst at Juniper Research. "More data in insurance will mean that advisers can more accurately determine what insurance needs are and cater to them, providing a more effective experience."

With greater consumer demand, advisers ignoring insurtech do so at their peril. This is a moment of real innovation, according to Chris Gill, director of risk and insurance at IoT firm Over-C, and one that advisers need to realise.

"Broadly speaking, commercial insurance methodologies haven't evolved since the underwriting of the Titanic in 1912, but real change is now inevitable due in no small part to the emergence of risk and insurance technology," concludes Gill.

"But it's not just for market reasons that advisers should be sitting up and taking note; obtaining and analysing dynamic, real-time data is transforming modern underwriting and providing greater value to customers by enabling proactive risk mitigation."

Insurtech may be changing how insurance products can be researched and purchased, but the protection world overall is still very much a laggard in this respect. Protection providers have been slow to catch up but this is an area that is beginning to change due to the rapid evolution of insurtech.

"Leveraging digital technology, they provide superior products and services to consumers whilst also increasing transparency and making protection more accessible," says Paul Morgenthaler, managing partner of fintech investor, CommerzVentures. "Legacy players have no choice but trying to catch up, digitising their products and processes and by integrating the propositions of insurtechs."

Already operating in this space is Collective Benefits, a tech start-up aiming to close the ‘protection gap'. Co-founder and chief executive, Anthony Beilin, explains the company's use of technology is allowing it to access underserved workers - namely those in the 6.6 million-strong UK gig economy.

"Unlike those in traditional employment, independent workers have no ‘group' with which to aggregate their financial cover, meaning they are effectively in an insurance pool of one, with high prices, complex screening procedures and restrictive terms and conditions," he says.

"Our insurance is purchased and claimed through a wholly digital experience and claims journey, without any underwriting questions or proof of earnings required. That means no long forms or piles of paperwork, allowing individuals to get key protections (and peace of mind) in under 30 seconds and make a claim within minutes."

It can be an uncomfortable truth that the world won't stand still for you and protection has perhaps ignored this for too long. The Covid pandemic and changing consumer needs will necessitate new approaches to ensuring the right insurance products are available to as many people as possible; new technologies and ideas may be the way to make sure the protection sector is well placed to do so.