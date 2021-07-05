Anorak moves into employee benefits through new partnership

Protection insurtech firm partners with PK Group subsidiary to enter employee benefits space for the first time

Anorak, an online broker for life insurance, income protection and critical illness cover, has joined forces with the employee benefits provision arm of PK Group.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in staff expecting greater financial support at work from employers, stated Anorak, while increasing the need for protection options.

As a result of the partnership, Anorak's advice platform will be embedded into the recently launched PK Engage app from the PK Group, providing employees with interactive access to their benefits.

Employees will be able to calculate their cover needs through Anorak's assessment and receive instant, online advice about the cover they need. The platform will then scan the whole market to find the most suitable policy and support them on the application journey, as and when required.

David Vanek, chief executive and co-founder of Anorak, commented: "The last year and a half has left many reassessing their priorities when it comes to workplace perks. Employees are now less concerned with whimsical perks like discounted cinema tickets or free fruit, and are now understanding the value of the traditional employee benefits that had previously been off trend and overlooked.

"Addressing financial stress amongst employees not only helps companies build stronger, long-time relationships with their employees but it also improves trust and company culture - a win-win for everyone involved."

Adam Ryan, head of employee benefits at PK Group, said: "We are always looking for innovative ways to support employees of the companies we work with. Our benefits app, PK Engage, helps employers make the most of their benefit spend. This partnership with Anorak will now provide a great way for employees to obtain specialist advice on their personal insurance requirements."