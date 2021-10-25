Anorak partners with Times Money Mentor on protection knowledge

The collaboration with Times Money Mentor sees Anorak selected as one of its ‘Appointed Brokers' to provide its readers with specialist protection information.

The personal finance website, operated by The Times and Sunday Times, will include content on life insurance, income protection and critical illness cover, to help their readers learn more about the financial options available to them.

Readers will be asked to provide personal information to receive personalised protection information, supported by Anorak advisers and recommendations.

So far this year, Anorak has partnered with personal finance app Quirk and direct-to-consumer (D2C) insurance provider Insurancez to increase knowledge of protection for consumers.

David Vanek, chief executive and co-founder of Anorak said: "Since we launched in 2017 we have been on a mission to provide clear, simple advice to help people buy and manage protection for their financial future and we're delighted to continue on this work with our latest partner, Times Money Mentor.

"We share a joint vision for stress free finances and believe education is at the heart of this. We're looking forward to working closely to help The Times readers find the right cover for them."

Johanna Noble, editor of Times Money Mentor, commented: "Times Money Mentor was created to empower people to feel more confident about their finances and enable them to make smarter choices. We're delighted to bring on Anorak as a partner to help inform and educate people about protection insurance."