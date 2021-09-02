Anorak partners with D2C insurance provider

The collaboration will see advisors will use Anorak's ‘Anorak for Advisors' platform to help their clients make informed financial decisions around which product to select.

Anorak stated that the objective of the new partnership is to "eradicate the pain points normally associated with a typical life insurance journey", through the combination of its insurtech platform and financial advice.

Insurancez's ‘quick-quote' tool will be made available on the platform to direct consumers towards the most relevant protection cover required, whether need life insurance, critical illness or income protection, followed by a range of customised options.

Anorak is also working in partnership with Insurancez' parent company, Mortgagez, in order to provide their mortgage advisors with access to Anorak for Advisors, allowing them to fully support their customers through the entire mortgage journey to include the provision of life protection insurance.

David Vanek, chief executive and co-founder of Anorak said: "We've been working with the team at Mortgagez and Insurancez since their inception and we're delighted to be part of a group that understands the value of independent bespoke advice.

"We both recognise the value of technology in educating the masses, but understand that human interaction is paramount to the experience. The new Insurancez platform reflects the best of both worlds."

Alex Seth, co-founder of Insurancez, said of the partnership: "Not only does it provide one of the most advanced insurtech platforms in the UK (along with one of the best and most complete customer experiences in the market for a direct customer seeking life protection), but it also forms a vital part of the fully integrated mortgage journey which is covered by our parent company, Mortgagez."