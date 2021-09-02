ADVERTISEMENT

Anorak partners with D2C insurance provider

With Insurancez

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 02 September 2021 • 1 min read
Anorak partners with D2C insurance provider

The insurtech’s latest partnership is with recently launched Direct to Consumer (D2C) life insurance platform, Insurancez.

The collaboration will see advisors will use Anorak's ‘Anorak for Advisors' platform to help their clients make informed financial decisions around which product to select.

Anorak stated that the objective of the new partnership is to "eradicate the pain points normally associated with a typical life insurance journey", through the combination of its insurtech platform and financial advice.

Insurancez's ‘quick-quote' tool will be made available on the platform to direct consumers towards the most relevant protection cover required, whether need life insurance, critical illness or income protection, followed by a range of customised options.

 Anorak is also working in partnership with Insurancez' parent company, Mortgagez, in order to provide their mortgage advisors with access to Anorak for Advisors, allowing them to fully support their customers through the entire mortgage journey to include the provision of life protection insurance. 

David Vanek, chief executive and co-founder of Anorak said: "We've been working with the team at Mortgagez and Insurancez since their inception and we're delighted to be part of a group that understands the value of independent bespoke advice.

"We both recognise the value of technology in educating the masses, but understand that human interaction is paramount to the experience. The new Insurancez platform reflects the best of both worlds."

Alex Seth, co-founder of Insurancez, said of the partnership: "Not only does it provide one of the most advanced insurtech platforms in the UK (along with one of the best and most complete customer experiences in the market for a direct customer seeking life protection), but it also forms a vital part of the fully integrated mortgage journey which is covered by our parent company, Mortgagez."

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Govt plans 1% NI increase to fund social care - reports

Prevalence of Long Covid symptoms continues to grow throughout the UK

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Individual Protection

Prevalence of Long Covid symptoms continues to grow throughout the UK
Individual Protection

Prevalence of Long Covid symptoms continues to grow throughout the UK

ONS data

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 September 2021 • 1 min read
Steve Bryan: How to make Income Protection accessible to a wider audience
Income Protection

Steve Bryan: How to make Income Protection accessible to a wider audience

'There is still so much to be done to make sure people are protected'

Steve Bryan
clock 25 August 2021 • 4 min read
UnderwriteMe adds AIG Instant Life to its Protection Platform
Individual Protection

UnderwriteMe adds AIG Instant Life to its Protection Platform

Latest addition

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 19 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT