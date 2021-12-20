Women financially exposed by taking sick leave: Anorak

Research among 1,250 employed and self-employed UK adults, commissioned by insurtech firm Anorak, found that one third (32%) of women would only be able to survive on their current savings for two weeks or less if they need to take unpaid leave.

The research also found that nearly 3 million women are unaware of how much sick pay they are entitled to, which Anorak stated highlights the increasing risk of having to take time off work without protection.

Men were found that have, on average, more that £3,000 of savings compared to women, with one quarter (25%) being financially dependent on their partner and as a result, 46% of women being more worried about their financial future than men (34%).

The research also found that many women would need to make cuts to their lifestyle if they needed to to survive on their savings for a three-month period, including childcare, Christmas gifts, holidays, weddings and date nights.

Tiina Björk, chief design officer at Anorak, commented: "Women, in particular, have faced financial strain during the pandemic. The results unveil the worrying exposure that millions of Brits face all across the UK, especially with Long Covid cases on the rise.

"Women, low-income families, freelancers and gig economy workers in particular should feel encouraged to protect their living costs through income protection as we head into winter, with increased risk of new variants and burnout."