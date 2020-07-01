AIG
More people expect to be fit to work above state pension age - AIG
68 average expectation
Jeff Prestridge: Dementia is a cruel and wicked illness
Two million UK people estimated to have dementia by 2051
Fraudster who faked own death living in Philippines
He's married someone 23 years younger
AIG Life offers Santa income protection
‘Start from yes’ philosophy
Debbie Bolton: When rejecting claims is the right thing to do
'A small number of people lie on their insurance applications'
Confused.com to offer family income benefit
Direct Life-powered site becomes first to compare FIB online
UnderwriteMe overhauls questionnaire and integrates Defaqto
Price comparison tool switches from insurer questionnaire format to customized style with 'catch-all questions' to reduce sales time
Habito launches life insurance offering
Underwritten by AIG life, the service offers life insurance in as few as nine questions
Pippa Keefe named director of strategic accounts for UnderwriteMe
She will promote the benefits of the quote and compare underwriting service to UK distributors and networks
AIG Life CI payout helps infant hear for first time
Story of Max Brett gets coverage in The Times, Daily Mail and on ITV's Lorraine show
CIExpert on AIG Life critical illness updates
Changes ensure the insurer "once again features as one of the top critical illness providers," says Alan Lakey
Nicki Plews: Getting comfortable with critical illness is simple
Customers don't care about medical definitions, they just want to know they are covered
Swiss Re Term & Health Watch: Sales up 11.6% in 2017
Overall increase of 21.1% for critical illness - highest level of growth since 2012
AIG Life: Income protection and CIC for cancer survivors
Coverage under YourLife Income Protection and Critical Illness Cover policies available for cancer survivors
AIG to offer British Seniors over 50s life
AIG Life will be sole provider of British Seniors life insurance as part of three-year partnership
Industry reaction: Income protection plans on the decline?
Recent Defaqto figures show a 13% fall in IP plans available on the market, but does this mean the cover available is decreasing in quality?
COVER Customer Care Awards 2018: Shortlist announced!
Our annual awards ceremony takes place at Jumeirah Carlton Tower, London, on Friday 18 May
AIG Life: Casey and Thomas exit, Anders joins new distribution structure
Steve Casey and Peter Thomas are no longer with AIG Life as the insurer revealed it has created a new distribution structure which includes the appointment of ex-Friends Life's Mark Anders.
AIG launches new IPMI policy
AIG has launched a new International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) product, called Expatriate Care, for companies with five employees or more, with previous medical history disregarded.
AIG Life appoints new CEO
AIG Life has appointed Adam Winslow as CEO, the insurer has announced.
Spot the difference: Variations in children's cover explained
Alan Lakey discusses why advisers should pay closer attention to the differences in children's cover offered by insurers
AIG Life announces new technical manager
AIG Life has announced that Kevin Russ is now the technical manager for AIG Life's marketing team.
AIG Life launches whole of life policy
AIG Life has launched whole of life policy meaning the insurer previously known as Ageas Protect now offers a complete range of protection policies.
Exclusive: Spriggs 'not disappearing' after AIG Life resignation
Darren Spriggs, managing director of AIG Life has said that he will stay on to ensure the transition of the business to a new team after announcing his resignation.