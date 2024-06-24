Industry reacts: Aviva/AIG business plan

The changes detailed by the provider indicated that high-net-worth products will continue to be offered under the AIG Life brand, core individual and group protection products (life, critical illness cover and income protection) will only be available as Aviva-branded propositions. Many in the industry were left unsurprised by the news, Neil McCarthy, chair, Protection Distributors Group, said: "As expected, the Aviva branded propositions will continue, and the AIG propositions will close to new business." However, others who spoke to COVER found the move natural, but not necessarily ...