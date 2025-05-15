Aviva: protection sales up 18%, CMA investigates Direct Line merger

Insurer, Aviva, has released its Q1 trading update indicating year-on-year growth in protection and health sales. In the same week, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an inquiry into the provider’s potential merger with Direct Line.
In its quarterly update, Aviva showed a 19% increase year-on-year in protection and health sales, up to £126 million in Q1 2025, compared to £106m in Q1 2024. This figure was made up of £47m in individual protection sales; £42m in group protection sales; and £37m in UK health. Individual protection saw the biggest change year-on-year, with its Q1 number up 28% from £37m in 2024. Aviva said that this jump was due to the acquisition of AIG Life in April 2024. UK health saw a 19% increase in sales year-on-year, up from £31m in Q1 2024; and group protection saw a 10% increase, up from ...
