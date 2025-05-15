Aviva: protection sales up 18%, CMA investigates Direct Line merger

In its quarterly update, Aviva showed a 19% increase year-on-year in protection and health sales, up to £126 million in Q1 2025, compared to £106m in Q1 2024. This figure was made up of £47m in individual protection sales; £42m in group protection sales; and £37m in UK health. Individual protection saw the biggest change year-on-year, with its Q1 number up 28% from £37m in 2024. Aviva said that this jump was due to the acquisition of AIG Life in April 2024. UK health saw a 19% increase in sales year-on-year, up from £31m in Q1 2024; and group protection saw a 10% increase, up from ...