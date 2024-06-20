Aviva updates AIG Life protection offering

Individual and group protection impacted

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Aviva, has released its business plan regarding the product offering of its acquired business, AIG Life.

Whilst high-net-worth products will continue to be offered under the AIG Life brand, core individual and group protection products (life, critical illness cover and income protection) will only be available as Aviva-branded propositions. The provider has given 23:59 on 15th August 2024 as the final date for AIG-branded quotes for intermediary distributors. The reasoning for this differing approach, according to Aviva, is that the high-net-worth business offered by AIG Life offers options that Aviva currently does not. In contrast, the AIG Life core products will no longer be available...

