Aviva reports 42% increase in protection sales

Provider, Aviva, has released its 2024 results, which showed a 42% increase in protection sales and double-digit growth for in-force premiums for its health business.
Protection sales brought in £375 million for the provider in 2024, the number is a marked increase from its figure in the previous year, which sat at £264m. The provider attributed this growth in protection sales to its acquisition of AIG in 2024. Aviva acquired AIG from Corebridge Financial, in a deal worth £453m, on 8 April 2024. Aviva said that, on the health side, its in-force premiums increased by double digits, however the value of its health sales fell by 8% year-on-year. Its 2024 health figure was £138m, down from £151m in the previous year. Doug Brown, CEO of insurance, we...
