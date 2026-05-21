Partner Insight: The Performance Gap

Why operating model adaptability determines competitive outcomes in insurance

clock • 3 min read
Partner Insight: The Performance Gap

Same interest rate environment. Same longevity and morbidity trends. Same regulatory obligations. Yet some insurers are improving new business margins and customer retention while others watch costs compound, closed books consume disproportionate capacity, and inforce performance erode year on year.

Life and pensions insurers face identical market conditions, and yet they are producing starkly different results. The differentiator is not capital strength, technology spend, or product breadth.

The differentiator is operating model adaptability, and most insurers cannot measure it.

That divergence in outcomes is known as the performance gap: the widening distance between insurers whose operating models are built to adapt, and those still running on foundations designed for a different era. The performance gap is not primarily a technology problem. It is an operating model problem.

This whitepaper from Sapiens outlines what is creating that gap, quantifies where it shows up across five enterprise performance dimensions, and establishes what structural readiness looks like for insurers that intend to outperform across the next decade of long-term promises, not just survive the next cycle.

It introduces the concept of All Systems Go: the state at which your operating model is aligned, observable, and sufficiently resilient to convert structural volatility from a threat into a new competitive advantage, and to deliver the certainty your policyholders depend on when it matters most.

Why AI alone won't close the gap

Most insurers are already investing in AI. The whitepaper shows why, without operating model readiness, that investment is more likely to accelerate the performance gap than reverse it. It also sets out what structural conditions need to be in place before AI can deliver the returns it promises.

What's inside

  1.  A framework for measuring the performance gap. Where performance drag accumulates across five dimensions, and how to quantify it.
  2. The compounding mechanism. Why the gap widens across the policy lifecycle, and what structural conditions allow it to stabilise.
  3. The All Systems Go standard. What structural readiness looks like for insurers positioned to outperform, not just survive, the pressures ahead.

Download the whitepaper below.

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