61% of UK adults worried about being diagnosed with cancer: Vitality

Evolving protection needs

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Customers are concerned about being diagnosed with a serious illness, but many remain uninsured, according to research by Vitality.

The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults, it found that 61% of UK adults are concerned about being diagnosed with cancer. Other conditions those quizzed were concerned about included stroke (53%) and heart attacks (52%). In 2025, VitalityHealth released insights for cancer claims it received in 2024, revealing that rates for skin cancer claims have increased by nearly 25% between 2019-2024. Claims rates for breast cancer and prostate cancer have declined by 9% and 7%, respectively, during this period. Vitality said that whilst there were concerns about being diagnosed with serious ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Mental Health Awareness Week is not just for clients

James Murray appointed as health secretary

More on Insurer

Vitality launches child mental health proposition
Insurer

Vitality launches child mental health proposition

Prevention and early intervention

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 14 May 2026 • 1 min read
Aviva health sales down 31% in Q1 2026
Insurer

Aviva health sales down 31% in Q1 2026

Protection sales down 2%

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 14 May 2026 • 2 min read
L&G pays out £1.38bn in 2025
Insurer

L&G pays out £1.38bn in 2025

Group and retail protection claims

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 May 2026 • 3 min read