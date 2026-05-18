61% of UK adults worried about being diagnosed with cancer: Vitality

The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults, it found that 61% of UK adults are concerned about being diagnosed with cancer. Other conditions those quizzed were concerned about included stroke (53%) and heart attacks (52%). In 2025, VitalityHealth released insights for cancer claims it received in 2024, revealing that rates for skin cancer claims have increased by nearly 25% between 2019-2024. Claims rates for breast cancer and prostate cancer have declined by 9% and 7%, respectively, during this period. Vitality said that whilst there were concerns about being diagnosed with serious ...