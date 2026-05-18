61% of UK adults worried about being diagnosed with cancer: Vitality

Customers are concerned about being diagnosed with a serious illness, but many remain uninsured, according to research by Vitality.
The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults, it found that 61% of UK adults are concerned about being diagnosed with cancer. Other conditions those quizzed were concerned about included stroke (53%) and heart attacks (52%). In 2025, VitalityHealth released insights for cancer claims it received in 2024, revealing that rates for skin cancer claims have increased by nearly 25% between 2019-2024. Claims rates for breast cancer and prostate cancer have declined by 9% and 7%, respectively, during this period. Vitality said that whilst there were concerns about being diagnosed with serious ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.