Vitality launches child mental health proposition

Provider, Vitality, has launched a children’s mental health proposition focused on prevention and early support options.
The updated policy will allow children named as dependants on their parents' health insurance plan access to mental health support services. Vitality has also added a mental health pathway for children and young people aged 5-18, including digital tools and parent guidance. Additions to the offering include: Headspace for teens, a mindfulness app Wysa for teens, an AI-coach Sandbox from Mindler, a mental health platform Talking therapy, access to sessions without a GP referral Dr Arun Thiyagarajan, CEO, VitalityHealth, said: "Mental health has moved steadily up the agen...
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