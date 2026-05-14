Targeted support is a turning point - but it must include protection

Roy McLoughlin, board member and consultant, the Protection Distributors Group (PDG), highlights why the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) Targeted Support initiative is critical for protection.
When I first joined the industry many moons ago, it was very clear that almost everyone could be considered a potential client. Early training, particularly as an appointed representative of the provider I worked for at the time, placed strong emphasis on the role of protection. It was presented not as an optional extra, but as a fundamental part of financial advice. That perspective has stayed with me. It's therefore difficult to ignore the FCA's estimate that only 9% of consumers are currently accessing professional financial advice. While there are valid structural reasons behind ...
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