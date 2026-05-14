Targeted Support is a turning point - but it must include protection

“This is an important moment for the advice market”

clock • 5 min read

Roy McLoughlin, board member and consultant, the Protection Distributors Group (PDG), highlights why the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) Targeted Support initiative is critical for protection.

When I first joined the industry many moons ago, it was very clear that almost everyone could be considered a potential client. Early training, particularly as an appointed representative of the provider I worked for at the time, placed strong emphasis on the role of protection. It was presented not as an optional extra, but as a fundamental part of financial advice. That perspective has stayed with me.  It's therefore difficult to ignore the FCA's estimate that only 9% of consumers are currently accessing professional financial advice. While there are valid structural reasons behind ...

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