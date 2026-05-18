Allianz makes four senior appointments to health business

Employee benefits, IPMI roles

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Allianz Partners has announced the addition of four senior appointments across its health business.

The appointments include: Marco Fattori, global lead – corporate employee benefits Gordon Delaney, global lead – corporate IPMI Cyril Samson, employee benefits segment sales lead for Europe Paul Hogan, senior sales manager, employee benefits segment sales for the UK The appointments include three promotions and one hire. Delaney joins the firm from Cigna Healthcare, where he was sales director for the international organisation's division. Fattori has held numerous roles within Allianz group HR and global benefits since joining in 2014. Most recently, he acted as head of e...

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