Partner Insight: Unlocking Value or Creating Risk? Reframing the Secondary Market for Life Policies

The UK protection market has long been built on a simple premise: life assurance policies are designed to pay out on the death of the life assured. But what happens when a policy no longer fits the needs of the client who originally took it out? For many consumers, the answer today is stark: lapse the policy and receive nothing.

As economic pressures intensify and client circumstances evolve, a growing number of policyholders find themselves maintaining cover that is no longer affordable, necessary, or aligned with their financial priorities. This raises an important question for advisers, actuaries, and product providers alike:

Is allowing a policy to lapse really the best outcome available?

A gap in the market and a question of outcomes

There is currently no widely established secondary market for life protection policies in the UK. Unlike other financial assets, policies that no longer serve their original purpose typically carry no exit value for the consumer. From a pure outcomes perspective, this creates a binary choice:

● Continue paying premiums regardless of affordability or relevance.

● Cancel the policy

For certain client groups, particularly those experiencing financial stress or major life events, this is far from an optimal outcome.

The emergence of models that seek to introduce a form of exit value into this space is therefore prompting renewed discussion across the industry. Not surprisingly, it is also raising important questions, particularly around vulnerable customers.

Vulnerability: the right focus, but the wrong assumption?

Concerns regarding vulnerable clients are both valid and necessary. The industry has rightly placed increasing emphasis on ensuring that all innovation is aligned with good customer outcomes, particularly under Consumer Duty. We employ a robust vulnerability identification mechanism, and all clients complete a suitability form to ensure they are not in this category.

Consider a client who:

● Is struggling to meet monthly premiums

● No longer requires the same level of cover

● Is considering cancelling their policy

In the absence of alternatives, that client will typically lapse the policy and receive no financial benefit.

If a structured and transparent option exists that allows them to realise some value, this is beneficial for the customer.

The role of advisers and safeguards

Of course, the existence of an alternative is only one part of the equation. The way in which it is delivered is critical.

Any model operating in this space must be underpinned by robust safeguards, including:

● Clear boundaries around advice and non-advised services

● Strong engagement with authorised intermediaries

● Transparent communication of value and trade-offs

● Sufficient time and support for informed decision-making

These are not optional considerations; they are fundamental to ensuring alignment with regulatory expectations and, more importantly, fair client outcomes.

Actuarial scrutiny and the question of value

It is entirely appropriate that actuaries are taking a close interest in how value is determined in any emerging secondary market.

Questions regarding pricing methodology, longevity assumptions, and fairness are not merely technical; they are fundamental to consumer trust. This solution also enables actuaries to potentially achieve their target retention assumptions in their pricing models.

But actuarial scrutiny should also extend to the status quo. What is the actuarial value of a lapsed policy to the consumer? In most cases, it is zero. This does not negate the need for robust valuation frameworks, but it does provide important context when assessing whether alternative models are delivering relative value.

A collaborative path forward

Innovation in financial services rarely arrives without challenge. Nor should it.

The introduction of new approaches, particularly those involving consumer assets, demands careful consideration, open dialogue, and, where necessary, adaptation. Rather than viewing emerging models as a threat to established norms, there is an opportunity for the industry to engage constructively:

● Advisers, to ensure suitability and client understanding

● Actuaries, to interrogate and strengthen valuation methodologies

● Providers, to consider how product design may evolve over time

At its core, this is not simply a commercial discussion. It is a question of how the industry can better serve clients whose needs have changed.

Conclusion: Broadening the definition of good outcomes

Consumer Duty challenges firms to focus not just on compliance, but on delivering good outcomes. In a world where doing nothing often results in a policy lapsing with no value returned, introducing carefully governed alternatives may represent progress, not risk.

The key is not to avoid innovation, but to ensure it is implemented with the right controls, transparency, and professional oversight.

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