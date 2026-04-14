Partner Insight: Rethinking the value of life policies

When life cover is no longer needed, surrender may not be the only way to realise value.

Most life assurance policies follow a predictable lifecycle: they are taken out, maintained over time, and ultimately either paid out or surrendered. However, when a client no longer requires their cover, surrendering the policy is not always the only course of action.

Is surrender always the only option?

In an evolving financial landscape, innovation is not solely driven by new products but by re-evaluating how existing assets are used. Life assurance policies, traditionally viewed as protection tools, may also hold value beyond their surrender terms. In some cases, policies can be assessed for their potential value to a third-party purchaser, offering an alternative to cancellation.

webuylifepolicy.com was established to help advisers and clients better understand this often-overlooked area. While the UK market has historically focused on policy surrender as the default outcome, awareness of alternative options remains limited. Providing clarity around these options is central to supporting more informed financial decisions.

When client circumstances change

Changes in client circumstances often prompt a reassessment of protection needs. This may occur when a mortgage is repaid early, financial priorities shift, a business is sold, or estate planning objectives evolve. In many cases, policies are simply cancelled without further consideration.

However, cancelling a policy without exploring alternative options may result in potential value being lost. Ensuring that all available avenues are considered can form part of a more holistic financial planning approach.

Supporting advisers with an additional option

webuylifepolicy.com works alongside mortgage brokers, IFA's and protection specialists to provide an additional pathway for clients who no longer require their life cover or are unable to maintain it. The approach is designed to complement, rather than replace, the adviser relationship.

By offering an assessment of eligible policies and outlining potential outcomes, advisers are better equipped to present clients with a broader range of options. This ensures that decisions are made with a full understanding of the potential implications, supporting more informed and client-focused financial planning.

Check if your client's policy could have value with our online calculator by clicking "Read More" below. By clicking you agree to the data protection statement below and the sharing of your contact details with webuylifepolicy.com

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