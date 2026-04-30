Women in Protection Conference 2026: Morning roundup

Sara Cox MBE kicked off the morning discussing her journey to becoming a professional rugby referee, overcoming obstacles in becoming the first female to hold the role and proving this wasn't just a box-ticking exercise. Addressing the confidence gap, Cox said: "Sometimes the experience that you have will not match the confidence you have and sometimes the confidence that you have will not match the experience you have." "It's having the confidence to go out there," she added. "Life has lots of hurdles and it's about how you overcome this and back yourself." Highlighting the import...