Industry Voice: Unearthing millions in forgotten insurance policies

Hundreds of clients are left with unclaimed insurance policies due to the absence of financial advice

clock • 2 min read
Mortgage Advice Bureau, Business Quality Awards
Image:

Mortgage Advice Bureau, Business Quality Awards

In the financial advice industry it is easy to become fixated on attracting new clients, but to do so risks overlooking clients left stranded in existing policies. This train of thought led Mortgage Advice Bureau Northern Ireland (MAB NI) to re-engineer their client care programme. This resulted in better client outcomes, and the company also picked up the Outstanding Customer Outcome award at Legal & General's 2023 Business Quality Awards (BQAs).

Orlagh Hallet, Mortgage and Protection Specialist at MAB NI sheds light on why financial advisers should pay more attention to nurturing and maintaining relationships with their current client base.

She explains that MAB NI has been searching for clients whose advisers have retired or passed away. By reaching out to these "orphaned" clients they discovered that many were unaware of their entitlements and potential claims.

Hallet says: "Over the last 2 years, we've had over 200 claims; clients who didn't know they could claim on their plans, didn't know they had plans or even forgot about them.  We've reinitiated contact with them, and it's been successful."

Missed Opportunities

There are many reasons why a client might not claim on their insurance policy. They might not be aware that it is part of their employee benefits package. Sometimes individuals may have multiple insurance policies with different providers and have simply forgotten about them. Without financial advice, individuals can go decades without understanding the state of their insurance policy.

Hallet explains that some clients have been paying premiums for years without realising they could make claims. By educating clients about their plans MAB NI were able to help them access financial support when needed. Over the past 5-6 years she says they have delivered over £35 million in claims back into the region of Northern Ireland.

Technology-enabled

However, identifying clients in need of help is easier said than done. Hallet explains that MAB NI utilises technology to locate stranded clients by filtering through a database with over 17,000 policies. Identifying those who have been sold policies but are yet to receive any follow-up, helps narrow down the pool of customers they need to contact.

She says: "I can see if they're active, if they're not active and if they have an active adviser. If they don't have an adviser, I pull them out and give them to the team. We use it every day."

However, she admits there is scope for technology to enhance their process. Commenting on the artificial intelligence on display at Legal & General's 2023 BQAs she says that streamlining administrative tasks would free up capacity to support customers, no matter their background.

She says: "Clients are clients, no matter what, we don't differentiate. Whether they pay a £200 premium or £20, it doesn't matter; we want to make sure what they have is right.  It's as simple as that." 

 

Topics

Author spotlight

James Thursfield

View profile
More from James Thursfield

Industry Voice: Laying the Foundations for AI in Financial Advice

Partner Insight: Protect your biggest investment with Income Protection

More on Adviser / Broking

SimplyBiz rolls out further Consumer Duty support for advisers
Adviser / Broking

SimplyBiz rolls out further Consumer Duty support for advisers

Six weeks until Consumer Duty implementation

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 June 2023 • 1 min read
Advice gap widens as advisers urged to do 'a better marketing job'
Adviser / Broking

Advice gap widens as advisers urged to do 'a better marketing job'

Lack of education on financial advisory is main perpetuator for the advice gap

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 16 June 2023 • 1 min read
Howard Jones, deputy head of corporate at Verlingue
Adviser / Broking

Verlingue taps Howard Jones as deputy head of corporate

Supporting growth in UK corporate sector

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 June 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on
Adviser / Broking

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on

"The challenge will simply be to keep doing what they are already doing"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 May 2023 • 4 min read
AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition
PMI

AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition

AXA Health Plan goes live to select group of customers

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?
Individual Protection

Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?

“Further consolidation in the long run could diminish the value of seeing a broker”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 May 2023 • 7 min read