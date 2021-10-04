Athos' story: 'I was blissfully unaware that my heart was deteriorating'

In May this year, Athos Rushovich, director of specialist health sales and dedicated distribution at Vitality, underwent a triple heart bypass after being diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

As dedicated long-distance runner, healthy eater and someone who doesn't smoke, he is the last person you'd expect to require life-saving treatment. However, a Vitality healthcheck last year revealed he had not escaped a family history of coronary heart disease.

As a Vitality corporate health member, he was able to get fast access to open heart surgery and claim on his Serious Illness Cover policy. Six months on, he is already starting to run again and hopes to complete a half marathon before the end of this year.

Watch the video below to hear his story and learn how triple heart bypass surgery doesn't have to be the end for your clients.

A version of this article originally appeared on Vitality Insights Hub