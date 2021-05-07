Peter Hamilton: The algo-rhythm of life (insurance)
‘And the rhythm of life is a powerful beat, puts a tingle in your fingers and a tingle in your feet’
Zurich's head of market engagement considers the uses and ramifications of algorithms and data for the life insurance industry
Philosophers have pondered the meaning of life since ancient times, and scientists are continually evaluating how ‘life' works. Yuval Noah Harari reflects on a number of these questions in his book ‘Homo Deus - A Brief History of Tomorrow'. Non-conscious but highly intelligent algorithms may soon know us better than we know ourselves. What will happen to society, politics and daily life if and when that happens? There are positive messages in the book - the spectres of plague, famine and war...
