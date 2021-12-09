Protection continues to bang its drum, but without action it's so much noise

“It’s a reflection of the industry that the conversations are starting to sound like a broken record.”

John Brazier
clock • 4 min read
The protection industry is in danger of spending too much time talking about its problems instead of taking action to improve, and consumers will only see one side of this problem, writes COVER editor, John Brazier.

Consumer trust and transparency. Annual statements. Claims statistics. Closing the protection gap. Do these sound familiar? If you work in or anywhere near protection, they should do. These are the talking points the protection industry comes back to time and again; events, webinars, panel discussions, indeed any given opportunity to retreat to the comfort zone of pointing out the challenges the industry is faced with, seemingly in perpetuity. As events season draws to a close, there was...

