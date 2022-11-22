Women In Protection & Health Awards 2023: Full list of nominees revealed

COVER is delighted to announce the full list of individual and organisation nominees for the Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023 programme.
The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards is our chance to celebrate the leading women within the life, protection and health insurance industry.
Industry bodies, firms and individual leaders are working tirelessly to address gender and diversity inequality, but the industry is still largely male-dominated while women are often severely under-protected financially in wider society.
These awards are our opportunity to recognise and celebrate those who are demonstrably changing the game; those driving industry diversity from within and doing their utmost to improve access to insurance for women and their families across the marketplace.
There are two new award categories in the programme for 2023: Outstanding Culture of Inclusivity will recognise the life, health and protection organisation that has created a new level of company culture with diversity and inclusivity as a key pillar, while Educator of the Year is open for women across the industry who are raising standards of education and knowledge across the sector.
There were almost 1,500 total nominations for outstanding individuals and companies submitted for the 2023 iteration of the awards, demonstrating the depth of quality the protection, health, employee benefits and insurtech sectors can boast.
The final nominee longlist features 448 individuals from 130 companies across the protection and health insurance space, with several male industry members among the contingent, eligible for the Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year and Mentor of the Year categories.
All nominated individuals and firms will be contacted by COVER this week with information on how to submit their entry forms across the 17 categories. Nominees that do not submit the entry form will not be move to the short-listing phase of the awards.
The prestigious awards event will take place at Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, London, on Wednesday 26 April 2023. To book a table or find out about sponsorship opportunities please contact [email protected].
Visit the event website for more information about the COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards.
Individual Nominees:
Abbie-Louise Small, ActiveQuote
Abby Carr, L&C
Agnieszka Purchla, OWL Financial
Aisling Burgess, Bupa
Aisling Young, Bupa
Alaana Woods, Bupa
Alexandra Schofield, HSBC Life
Alexandra Sweeney, Aston Lark Employee Benefits
Ali Crossley, Legal & General
Alice Richardson, Peachy
Alisa Wallington, iPipeline
Alison Esson, AIG Life
Alison Warburton, Aegon
Allyson Gayle, Isio
Alyson Perry, Sesame Bankhall Group
Amanda Blanc, Aviva
Amanda Cran, Buck
Amanda Curwood, Reassured
Amanda Moore, LifeSearch
Amanda Robinson, Bupa
Amanda Siskos, Vitality
Amanda Wilson, The Right Mortgage
Ambika Fraser, Unum UK
Amit Patel, Peachy
Amy Egginton, Bupa
Amy Pearce, Holloway Friendly
Amy Potter, L&C
Amy Povey, Aviva
Amy Sorrell, Reassured
Amy Whittingham, St James's Place Protection Planning
Amy Wilson, The Right Retirement
Andrea Hornby, Buck
Angela Davidson, Mortgage Intelligence
Anita Danso-Tawiah, Eminent Financial
Anna Dadas, Supreme Financial Solutions
Anna Graham, AIG Life
Anne Drugnick, Punter Southall
Anne Durkin, AIG Life
Anne-Marie Barleycorn, Drewberry
Anne-Marie Love, National Friendly
Annette Keevil, Cirencester Friendly
Anushka Patchava, Vitality
Anya Roy, Syrona Health
Arti Ranade, HealthHero
Aziza Bhana, LifeSearch
Babs Byrne, Guardian Financial Services
Becky Bailey, USAY Compare
Becky Myatt, Holloway Friendly
Berenice Briet, YuLife
Beth Husted, Unum UK
Bethan Winstanley, MetLife UK
Brenda Enticott, MetLife UK
Brian Seaman, The Openwork Partnership
Brianna Saraceno, AIG Life
Camilla Hoskisson, AIG Life
Carla Cheek, Reassured
Carly Gibb, Sesame Bankhall Group
Caroline Froude, Guardian Financial Services
Caroline Hume, Cirencester Friendly
Caroline Payne, AIG Life
Caroline Pilot, HealthHero
Caroline Smith, AIG Life
Carron Wilson, The Openwork Partnership
Cassandra Pilling, Towergate Health & Protection
Catherine Betley, GriefChat
Catherine Sinton, MetLife UK
Catherine Trimble, Scottish Widows
Cathy Yang, HSBC Life
Catrin Williams, Legal & General
Chantel McGill, iPipeline
Chantelle Buckhorn, Punter Southall
Charlie Gray, LifeSearch
Charlotte Barnes, Better Health Insurance Advice
Charlotte Lade, MetLife UK
Charlotte McGregor, 4most
Charlotte Nixon, Quilter financial Planning
Charlotte Rogers, Radcliffe & Co
Charul Kumar, 4most
Chelsea Ely, L&C
Chelsea White, LifeSearch
Cherian Skariah, OWL Financial
Cherylene Walters, Essential Finance Group
Chloe Carter, Legal & General
Chloe Davies, Guardian Financial Services
Christiana Fatola, OWL Financial
Christine Bird, CIExpert
Christine Husbands, RedArc
Christine Newell, Paradigm Protect
Cindy Warden, Zurich
Claire Anam, AIG Life
Claire Bostock, HSBC Life
Claire Cheesman, Foresters Financial
Claire Curley, AIG Life
Claire Nolan, Swiss Re
Claire O'Toole, Towergate Health & Protection
Claire Shine, iPipeline
Claire Thorne, AIG Life
Claudie Francis, iPipeline
Clodagh Morris, Legal & General
Collette Ward, Aegon
Craig Dickinson, Aegon
Debbie Bonser, British Friendly Society
Debbie Chatfield-Smith, Legal & General
Debbie Cullen, HealthHero
Debbie Irving, Capita
Debbie Kennedy, LifeSearch
Debra Clark, Towergate Health & Protection
Debra Sales, Aviva
Dianne Wheeler, The Insurance Surgery
Dina Bhudia, P2M Asset Management
Dina cohen, YuLife
Dipa Mistry Kandola, Cloud8
Dr Paula Franklin, Bupa
Dr Samantha Wild, Bupa
Dr Sheun Oke, Wealthmax Financial Advisers
Eka Vankova, William Russell
Elaine Cruickshank, Aegon
Eleanor Colvin, HealthHero
Eleanor Wood, Peace of Mind Financial Solutions
Eleni Sofroniou, ActiveQuote
Elle Darling, Canada Life
Ellen Thompson, Canada Life
Ellie Sultana, advo
Eloise Hammond, Skerritts
Emilie Ward, The Insurance Surgery
Emily Kate-Day, LifeSearch
Emma Astley, Cover My Bubble
Emma Blackmore, MetLife UK
Emma Davies, Legal & General
Emma Farrell, Holloway Friendly
Emma Smith, The Openwork Partnership
Emma Snowden, Punter Southall
Emma Thomson, Sesame Bankhall Group
Emma Vaughan, SimplyBiz
Emma Walker, Lifesearch
Emma Walker, Greenshoots Financial
Emma Ward, Red Dot Cymru
Emma Wood, Aegon
Fiona Kiwanuka, Royal London
Fiona Wainwright, Aviva
Fiona Wynn, Legal & General
Fran Bruce, Aviva
Fran Hoyle, Vitality
Francesca Ferraris, 4most
Gemma Cuff, Gemstone Mortgages
Gemma Howley, Aviva
Gemma Ingram, Aegon
Gemma Perry, Aviva
Georgia d'Esterre, National Friendly
Georgia Perkins, Aegon
Godwin Bassey, OWL Financial
Hannah Baker, LV=
Hannah Murray, Future Proof
Hannah-Jane Reiss, Bupa
Hayley Clucas, Caspian Insurance Services
Hazel Johnston, Legal & General
Heidi Stewart, BHSF
Helen Bullen, Buck
Helen Croft, AIG Life
Helen Harper, Legal & General
Helen Jacobs, Holloway Friendly
Helen Morris, Aegon
Helen Wakeley, Holloway Friendly
Hilary Banks, Guardian Financial Services
Hollie Osborne, Gemstone Mortgages
Holly Broad, AIG Life
Holly Hill, John Lamb Hill Oldridge
Holly Stevens, Bupa
Ian Teague, iPipeline
Inez Cooper, William Russell
Isabella Streames, Velvet Mortgage & Insure Services
Isobel Dobney, LifeSearch
Isobel Langton, The Exeter
Issy Minturn, The Openwork Partnership
Izabela Beda, Smart Choice Financial Services
Jackie Elliot, Unum UK
Jacqueline Durbin, Iress
Jacqueline Howard, Holloway Friendly
Jacqueline Kerwood, Aviva
Jacqui Cruse, Better Health Insurance Advice
Jade Barcock, Vantage Mortgages
Jane Irwin, Iress
Jane Redgrave, Bupa
Jane Sime, Towergate Health & Protection
Janet McAfee, Janet Elizabeth McAfee Financial Advice
Jaqueline Durbin, Iress
Jemma Crothers, Cirencester Friendly
Jemma Read, Pride Protect
Jemma Read, Redditch Mortgage Advice
Jennie Carhart, HSBC Life
Jennifer Gilchrist, Royal London
Jenny Binns, Guardian Financial Services
Jenny Earl, Cavendish Ware
Jenny Millsom, Aviva
Jess Williams, ActiveQuote
Jessica Vitale, Cirencester Friendly -
Jo Bennett, Punter Southall
Jo Eaton, HSBC Life
Jo Johnstone, Risk Assured
Jo Miller, Income Protection Task Force
Jo Throp, Krysalis
Jo Wilkie, iPipeline
Joanna Streames, Velvet Mortgage & Insure Services
Jon Fuller, Aegon
Judy Ashworth, Guardian Financial Services
Judy Parfitt, Vitality
Julie Arthurs, The Insurance Surgery
Julie Callun, Cooper Associates Mortgages
Julie Gilbert, 1st Mortgage Services
Julie Godley, Legal & General
Juliette Meads, Vitality
Kaila Gregory, Guardian Financial Services
Karen Anderson, Royal London
Karen Cooper, Caspian Insurance Services
Karen Fuge, Legal & General
Karen Howard, AIG Life
Karen Kaur, AIG Life
Karen Leys, Aegon
Karen Searle, SJP Protection Planning
Karen Smith, Towergate Health & Protection
Karen Tierney, SilverCloud Health
Karen Woodley, The Exeter
Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent
Karly Briggs, Coutts
Kat Ford, MetLife UK
Kate Buckley, iPipeline
Katherine Palacios, AIG Life
Katherine Weller, iPipeline
Kathleen Moralee, St James's Place Protection Planning
Kathryn Knowles, Cura Financial Services
Katie Crook-Davies, Tabei
Katie Dennehy, UnderwriteMe
Katie Tryon, Vitality
Katie Welsh, L&C
Katy Davies, Hanbury Wealth Management
Katy Jeanes, Better Health Insurance Advice
Katya MacLean, Guardian Financial Services
Keana Lejnieks, Lucra Mortgages
Kellie Whetton, Cura Financial Services
Kelly Bird, Protex Financial
Kelly Priestley, LifeSearch
Kerrie Cross, Aegon
Kim Powell, ActiveQuote
Kira Johnston, L&C
Kirsty Dyson, Cura Financial Services
Kirsty Jenkins, Holloway Friendly
Kirsty Telling, The Openwork Partnership
Klare Iveson, Vitality
Kristina Bordas, UnderwriteMe
Krystle Skelton, Cura Financial Services
Lara Fascoine, Vitality
Laura Benton, Reassured
Laura Bridger-Chilvers, Vitality
Laura Brown, Buck
Laura Havenhand, Caspian Insurance Services
Laura McCaskill, Aegon
Laura McDonald, Vitality
Laura Mitchell, Guardian Financial Services
Laura Vaughan, Scottish Widows
Lauren Brewer, Aegon
Lauren Doyle, L&C
Lauren O'Brien, MetLife UK
Lauren Peebles, Scottish Widows
Leah Bray, MetLife UK
Leanne Stancliffe, Cura Financial Services
Lewis Breach, St James's Place Protection Planning
Liam Kennedy, Vitality
Libby Edwards, L&C
Linda Cartmell, Aegon
Lindsay Blancke, Royal London
Lindsay Thatcher, Guardian Financial Services
Lisa Conway-Hughes, Westminster Wealth
Lisa Kelly, LifeSearch
Lisa Matthews, Guardian Financial Services
Lisa Wilson, Towergate Health & Protection
Lisa York, Sesame Bankhall Group
Liz Walker, Unum UK
Lizzie Bell, LMP Protect
Lois Bray, Canada Life
Lois Ives, Towergate Health & Protection
Lorri-Ann Gillies, Bupa
Louise Baker, Holloway Friendly
Louise Cauchie, Unum UK
Louise Colley, Zurich
Louise Monk, Rose Capital Partners
Louise Pratt, Aceso Health & Group Risk
Louise Sarsby, Iress
Louiza Deevey, Vitality
Lucie McGrath, WTW
Lucy Brown, Reassured
Lucy Irvine, advo
Lucy Pearce, advo
Lynne Flynn, Royal London
Lynne Heath, Freedom Health Insurance
Lynsey Gregory, Unum UK
Machaela Roberts, Bupa
Maria Bishop, The Openwork Partnership
Marie-Paule Birkett, Vitality
Mark Smythe, Capita
Marlena Kaszuba, The Openwork Partnership
Matthew Chapman, The Protection Coach
Maxine Jannetta, British Friendly Society
May Jupp, Holloway Friendly
Maya Levy, YuLife
Megan Farrer, Assured Futures
Megan Hammonds, The Insurance Surgery
Megan Lewis, William Russell
Megan Perry, London and Country Mortgages
Megan Pym, Unum UK
Melissa Conciatori, Munich Re
Michelle Hollywell, Towergate Health & Protection
Michelle MacKensie, Aegon
Michelle Scorer, L&C
Michelle West-Wiggins, Cirencester Friendly
Millie Cosker, The Protection Parent
Molly Dunn, Rose Capital Partners
Monika Pepel, OWL Financial
Nancy Reeve, WTW
Naomi Attwood, Bupa
Naomi Greatorex, Heath Protection
Naomi Venables, 4most
Natalie Baker, Bupa
Natalie Gilham, Guardian Financial Services
Natalie Lodge, Aviva
Natalie Mayne, CIExpert
Natalie Summerson, British Friendly Society
Natalie Woods, Reassured
Natasha Carayol, Wealthmax Financial Advisers
Natasha Hamilton, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Neha Agarwal, iPipeline
Nelson Osaghae Aifuwa, Eminent Financial
Nicki Plews, AIG Life
Nicky Bray, Zurich
Nicky Shorey, Legal & General
Nicola Bammeke, OWL Financial
Nicola Burke, Aegon
Nicola Cannings, Zurich
Nicola Denbeigh, LifeSearch
Nicola Goodman, Aegon
Nicola Hamilton, Aviva
Nicola Kingsley-Rowe, L&C
Nicola McKenzie, Dunham McCarthy Financial Services
Nicola Shield, Bupa
Nicoletta Curtis, Unum UK
Nikki White, Bupa
Nina Brown, Pam Brown Mortgages
Olivia Cashmore, Caspian Insurance Services
Orlagh Hallett, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Paige Webster, Halo Consulting
Patrycja Miazga, Smart Choice Financial Services
Paula Bertram-Lax, LifeSearch
Paula Brown, Holloway Friendly
Paula Coffey, Unum UK
Pippa Andrews, Vitality
Pouja Barot, British Friendly Society
Premila Hirani, P2M Asset Management
Qian Huang, William Russell
Rachael Bradbourn, AIG Life
Rachael Welsh, Guardian Financial Services
Rachel Allison, Mortgage Bureau
Rachel Atkinson, Legal & General
Rachel Eason-Whale, L&C
Rebecca Boulter, Unum UK
Rebecca Freer, AXA - Global Healthcare
Rebecca John, Holloway Friendly
Rebecca Kett-Young, Bupa
Rebecca Perez, MetLife UK
Rebecca White, Holloway Friendly
Rebekah Haymes, WTW
Revathy Manohar, HealthHero
Rhia Webb, Towergate Health & Protection
Riona Mulherin, Paradigm Protect
Robyn Allen, Robyn Allen Solutions
Rodger Baillie, SimplyBiz
Roopal Bharania, UnderwriteMe
Rose St Louis, Lloyds Banking Group
Rose Waller, Scottish Widows
Rosie Heslop, Legal & General
Rupinder Bahra, MetLife UK
Ruth Downs, The Platt Partnership
Ruth Heather, Royal London
Sabrina Lane, Aviva
Sade Botes, Spiritus Wealth
Salisa Hartney, Guardian Financial Services
Sally Burrowes, Vitality
Sally-Ann Dlaimi, HSBC Life
Samantha Haffend-Angear, Drewberry
Samantha Roullier, CIExpert
Sandra Scott, Bupa
Sara Wheeldon, The Insurance Surgery
Sarah Brannan, Buck
Sarah Dennis, Towergate Health & Protection
Sarah Fardon, Dragon Network
Sarah Fox, Merrigan Reis
Sarah Griffiths, ST&R
Sarah Hogan, KBA Financial
Sarah Houselander, HSBC Life
Sarah Patterson, Royal London
Sarah Pryor, Cloud8
Sarah Summersgill, Towergate Health & Protection
Saumya Barber, Unum UK
Shana Clarkson, Clover Financial Solutions
Sharon Mason, SMUK
Sharon Shier, WPA
Shaun Riley-Potente, Canada Life
Shelley Maidens, Stonebridge Netword
Shelli Bentley, Royal London
Shirley Fell, Cirencester Friendly
Shirley Gooden, Bright Advice
Simone Martin, Bupa
Siobhan Brookes, Folan Brookes Financial Consultants
Sophie Barran-Jones, Cirencester Friendly
Sophie Evans, Simply Zest
Sophie Money, Aviva
Sophie Padbury, Guardian Financial Services
Sophie Yeo, AIG Life
Stacy Penn, Association of Mortgage Intermediaries
Stephanie Hydon, iPipeline
Stephanie Jones, Red Dot Cymru
Sue Rose, Guardian Financial Services
Sue Seymour, Cirencester Friendly
Sue Smith, advo
Sui Cheng, L&C
Susan Chan, HealthHero
Susannah Heims, MetLife UK
Susie Beard-Moore, Cirencester Friendly
Suzy Esson, Holloway Friendly
Tanya Rawlings, Royal London
Tanya Thoreau, Guardian Financial Services
Tarnia Elsworth, TP Financial Solutions
Teresa Wighton, Bupa
Terri Hodge, Cooper Associates Mortgages
Theresa Deane, DXC Technology
Tracy Jeffery, Scottish Widows
Trang Tran, MetLife UK
Ula Sidorska, Vitality
Valentina Smirnova, AXA Partners
Vanessa Sallows, Legal & General
Vicki Goddard, Scottish Widows
Vicky Churcher, AIG Life
Victoria Clark, Cirencester Friendly
Victoria Roe Dos Santos, Buck
Victoria Still, AIG Life
Vikki Carey, Guardian Financial Services
Wendy Newman, Reich Healthcare
Will Shackleton, 1st Mortgage Services
Yvonne Biggs, Buck
Zanele Sibanda, Towergate Health & Protection
Zoe Ashley, Buck
Zoe Chennell, LifeSearch
Zoe Mears, iPipeline
Zoe Young, Unum UK
Zuzanna Ritter, Smart Choice Financial Services
Company Nominees:
4most
ActiveQuote
AIG Life
Aviva
BHSF
Bupa
Cirencester Friendly
Clover Financial Solutions
Gemstone Mortgages
Holloway Friendly
HSBC Life
Income Protection Task Force
iPipeline
L&C
Legal & General
LifeSearch
Owl Financial
P2M Asset Management
Peachy
Red Dot Cymru
Redditch Mortgage Advice
Robyn Allen Solutions
Scottish Widows
Sesame Bankhall Group
St James's Place Protection Planning
Tabei
The Openwork Partnership
Unum UK
Velvet Mortgage & Insure Services
Wealthmax Financial Advisers
William Russell