COVER Webinar: Talking protection in a cost crisis

In association with Guardian

clock • 1 min read
COVER Webinar: Talking protection in a cost crisis

Registrations are now open for COVER's latest webinar on 26 May, which will examine how protection conversations between advisers and clients are being impacted by the cost of living crisis.

The cost of living crisis is hitting households throughout the UK in a myriad of different ways, from rising energy and food costs to stagnant wages and reduced personal spending, as various economic experts and government ministers warn there is no ‘silver bullet' to the issue.

But what impact is this having now on protection conversations between advisers and their clients?

Register for the webinar here

As consumers reassess their financial situations in the current landscape, in conjunction with the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, protection intermediaries face a more difficult prospect in communicating the value of cover to clients compared to other spending priorities.

This webinar, in partnership with Guardian and featuring a cross-section of expert protection speakers, will examine key factors currently impacting on protection conversations during a period of numerous financial uncertainties, taking in what protection advisers and intermediaries are heading first-hand from their clients, and what the wider industry can do to ensure that both new and existing customers understand the importance and value that protection offers during a cost of living crisis.

The webinar will begin at 10:30 on 26 May and is free to join, with panellists to be confirmed shortly.

Register for the webinar here

Topics

More on PMI

handl Group expands UK presence with IPRS Group acquisition
PMI

handl Group expands UK presence with IPRS Group acquisition

‘Biggest acquisition handl Group has completed to date’

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 1 min read
National Friendly launches 'Extensive' PMI proposition
PMI

National Friendly launches 'Extensive' PMI proposition

Includes unlimited cover

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 April 2022 • 1 min read
Healix launches new digital health benefit
PMI

Healix launches new digital health benefit

Healix ConneX

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 05 April 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read