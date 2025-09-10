Recognising World Suicide Prevention Day

I'll start with disclaimers, this opinion piece discusses suicide and mental health, which I understand can be triggering for readers. Secondly, it's important to note, I don't have a personal relationship with suicide, I'm not trying to co-opt one. But I do have a history of mental health, a road which, unfortunately, can end in suicide. The theme for this year's International Suicide Prevention Day is Changing the Narrative, the organisation behind the day - the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) - says it wants to move from a culture of silence to one of "openn...