COVER Wellbeing 360 Summit: Now available to view on-demand

On 24 March, the protection and health insurance industry came together online to discuss and review the key components of the holistic wellbeing proposition across five distinct but firmly connected pillars: physical, financial, mental, social and environmental.

More than 500 delegates tuned in to the half-day conference, which featured a range of expert speakers providing insights across a host of wellbeing topics going behind just mental health considerations.

The Summit kicked off with a keynote address from Claire Ginnelly, vice chair of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII), who addressed the vital role and duty of intermediaries in signposting clients to wellbeing services and support that's available to them.

There were panel discussions and interviews focusing on women's wellbeing in the workplace, the ‘value' of valued-added services, bereavement support, neurodiversity and inclusivity, and partner presentations from Vitality and AXA Health.

Rounding off the event, we took an in-depth look at the lesser-mentioned pillars of wellbeing: social and environmental, and considered how these factors play off mental and physical health for people that are re-entering office environments or are seeking to stay in a more flexible working model going forward.

