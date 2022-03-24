COVER Wellbeing 360: 'Intermediaries should be signposting clients'

Conversations between intermediaries and clients have changed over the years shifting to a more holistic approach.

Whilst the role of intermediaries continuously grows, one thing Ginnelly suggested is that intermediaries should be signposting clients to other specialist advisers for certain products and services if they do not want to advise on them.

Collaboration between the intermediary market and the wider protection industry to help promote signposting has so far been "successful," with Ginnelly acknowledging the steps organisations have already taken to help benefit clients.

However, Ginnelly said that although the work on making sure consumers with pre-existing conditions could get access to protection policies, "more general signposting is also important."

The pandemic has spurred on an increase in mental and physical wellbeing support by employers who have realised the importance in addressing these issues.

Despite steps being taken, Ginnelly stated that "sadly, there is still stigma and embarrassment attached to some conditions" which prevents employees from talking about their issues and getting the support they need.

"Unless we start talking about them more, we will continue to have a situation where employers are already able to offer more help and support to their employees, but they don't because they do not realise, they already have some of the solution in their existing suite of employee benefits," she warned.

Talking about health and wellbeing is not something that is just an employer's responsibility.

For intermediaries, Ginnelly suggested that by asking a more questions to understand about a client's workforce, this will allow the intermediary to talk about benefits they feel would be relevant in terms of accessing the right support without a client feeling embarrassed.

Concluding her keynote address, Ginnelly highlighted communication between intermediaries and clients as "very important," and something that needs to continue to strengthen.

"The effects of the pandemic, all the changes we've had to make in our lives and the horrors of what is happening in the world around us today continue to have a negative impact on people's mental wellbeing and the support offered through health, risk and protection policies is needed now more than ever," she said.

