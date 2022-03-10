Submissions for COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards 2022 now open!

Digital ceremony on 30 June

clock • 1 min read
COVER is pleased to announce the return of its dedicated healthcare innovation awards programme for 2022, with submissions now open until 14 April.

The COVER Healthcare Innovation Awards is our chance to celebrate the best the health insurance industry has to offer across personal achievements, new propositions and campaigns, and innovative approaches to wellbeing as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to shape the provision of health insurance and services.

With Covid-19 now in its third year, health insurance and related healthcare services are now focused squarely on preventative wellbeing support, developing invaluable resources that showcase both the industry's ambitions to create new pathways and improve existing options for policyholders new and old.

Presented in conjunction with the COVER Health Insurance Uncovered event, the awards programme has been expanded for 2022 to include a greater focus on individual and workplace wellbeing and the international health insurance space.

The full list of awards categories for 2022 are:

  • Health Champion of the Year (Editor's Choice)
  • Health Brand of the Year
  • Hybrid Offering of the Year
  • Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Health
  • Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Wellbeing
  • Outstanding Healthcare Collaboration
  • Health Advice Hero
  • Outstanding International Health Insurance Offering [NEW FOR 2022]
  • Outstanding New Workplace Wellbeing Service [NEW FOR 2022]

All of this year's winners will be unveiled during a digital awards ceremony on 30 June, following the conclusion of the COVER Health Insurance Uncovered conference.

