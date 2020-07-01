IPMI
Allianz Care launches 'modern family' healthcare plan
'Mix and match' approach
Broadstone acquires leading supplier of specialist IPMI and employee benefits
Third acquisition for the group
AXA Global Healthcare launches 'budget-friendly' plan for expats
‘Foundation’ level
APRIL launches IPMI for expats living in France
Both pre and post Brexit
Cigna appoints Phil Austin as CEO, Europe
The announcement comes with four further additions to restructured European team.
Andrew Apps joins Expacare
Appointed as channel distribution and marketing manager for the international private medical insurer.
Aviva withdraws from UK IPMI market
Aviva UKI has concluded that international private medical insurance (IPMI) is 'not central to its focus on growing its health business in the UK', the insurer revealed in a statement today.
Allianz Worldwide Care launches Suisse International Healthcare Plan
Allianz Worldwide Care has launched a range of expat health insurance plans for groups and individuals in Switzerland.
Allianz Worldwide Care launches AI Symptom Checker
Allianz Worldwide Care has introduced an AI-powered i Symptom Checker feature on the MyHealth app.
Expatriate Group introduces short-term IPMI policies
Expatriate Group has introduced shorter term international private healthcare policies.
Aetna 'targets increased share' of large group market
Aetna International has launched a service to target organisations with over 1,500 employees overseas.
The changing face of IPMI
Alan Payne, Chief Information Officer at Aetna International, provides a personal view of how the international private medical insurance (IPMI) industry has changed over the last 20 years.
108,000 Bupa Global IPMI policies affected in serious data breech
Around 108,000 Bupa Global international health insurance policies have been affected as an employee was found to have copied and removed customer information from the company.
Sirius acquires International Medical Group
Sirius International Group has acquired International Medical Group (IMG) for an undisclosed sum.
Now Health International merges Asia and Middle East operations
Now Health International has merged its Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa regions to support the development of its global service proposition.
IPMI country focus: Dubai
Expatriate Group's Lee Gerry discusses what international private medical insurance advisers need to know about Dubai.
COVER Excellence Awards 2017 now open
COVER is delighted to announce that the COVER Excellence Awards 2017 have opened for nominations.
Aetna International launches mobile friendly health portal
Aetna International has launched a redesigned secure member portal, Health Hub, which offers members a one-stop-shop to manage different aspects of their health online.
Global mobility: Covering the world
Why the changing face of global mobility requires a new approach to expat health cover, says Cigna Health Benefits' John Kaye.
Cigna boosts Asia Pacific distribution platform with senior appointments
Cigna Corporation (Cigna) has appointed two senior executives to new roles in regional distribution as part of its continuing expansion across the Asia Pacific region.
Now Health International progresses Best Doctors integration
Now Health International has provided an update on its integration with Best Doctors Insurance as it rolls out a global platform.
International Medical Group acquires ALC Health
International Medical Group (IMG) has acquired UK-based IPMI insurer ALC Health for an undisclosed sum.
Punter Southall Health and Protection enhances expat support and insurance
Punter Southall Health & Protection (PSHP) has enhanced its suite of expatriate benefits solutions to offer higher levels of benefits, support and insurance for expats and their families pre, during and post overseas assignments.