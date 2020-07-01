IPMI

Andrew Apps joins Expacare
Appointed as channel distribution and marketing manager for the international private medical insurer.

Aviva withdraws from UK IPMI market
Aviva UKI has concluded that international private medical insurance (IPMI) is 'not central to its focus on growing its health business in the UK', the insurer revealed in a statement today.

The changing face of IPMI
Alan Payne, Chief Information Officer at Aetna International, provides a personal view of how the international private medical insurance (IPMI) industry has changed over the last 20 years.

IPMI country focus: Dubai
IPMI country focus: Dubai

Expatriate Group's Lee Gerry discusses what international private medical insurance advisers need to know about Dubai.

