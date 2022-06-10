AMII adds four new members in June

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has welcomed four new members during June.

Health Compass joins the association as a new corporate member and AMII's intermediary membership has been expanded by Dragonfly Crowd, Benefits Advisory Services (BAS) and Crispin Speers & Partners.

AMII member benefits include participation at national conferences, technical regulatory compliance support, Preferential Professional Indemnity Insurance cover, online technical advice, and professional support as well as network working opportunities with industry colleagues.

Following AMII's post-AGM recruitment, the association now counts 118 intermediary and 14 corporate members.

Health Compass is a marketplace for International Private Medical Insurance (iPMI) brokers to compare policy and benefits coverage and pricing, with licenses across the UK and EU.

David Eline, president of Health Compass, commented: "Joining an association such as AMII, with the strong reputation it has in the insurance distribution market, will be an excellent learning process and extremely positive for the Health Compass brand, enabling us to build a bridge between the UK and EU."

Meanwhile, new intermediary members include individual and business health insurance brokerage Dragonfly Crowd, Lloyd's insurance and reinsurance broker Crispin Speers & Partners, and independent global benefits consultancy, BAS.

David Middleton, executive chairman of AMII and managing director of BAS, said: "We had such a positive response to the AGM earlier this month and, on the back of that, I'm delighted that our corporate and intermediary membership continues to expand.

"As the association further develops its offering, I am confident this is a pattern of strategic growth that will continue."

