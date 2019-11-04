Allianz Care launches 'modern family' healthcare plan

Private healthcare for individuals, couples and families living away from home or relocating

Allianz Care, the international health brand of Allianz Partners, has announced a suite of private healthcare plans it says is designed to ‘meet the needs and challenges of the modern family'.

Designed to provide flexibility to private individuals, couples and families either living away from home or in the process of relocating, the new offering provides a ‘mix and match' approach to plan structure. This involves the option to include add-ons beyond the standard plan, with different levels of cover available to parents and children.

Discounts are offered when two or more children are added and it is possible to opt-in for automatic renewal on the policy each year.

There are additional features such as maternity support benefits for pre and post-natal care as well as refunds for incidental family expenses in the lead up and after childbirth, first aid courses and child hearing exams.

The approach was formed following research, commissioned by Allianz Care, which focused on individuals relocating with their families to destinations across Europe, Middle East, US and Asia.

Peter Gibbons, head of individual and small group business at Allianz Care, said: "We understand that while moving to another country can be an exciting prospect, it can also be quite stressful. We know from our research that while healthcare is a priority, particularly for children, people embarking on a relocation don't have very much time to learn about the ins and outs of international health insurance, particularly as they juggle the logistics of moving to a new country. So we've made it our business to simplify the process for them as much as possible.

‘Expat assistance'

"Beyond healthcare, individuals and families relocating to a new country often need access to services like counselling or legal advice, and wider assistance to help them settle into life in a different country," continued Gibbons. "With that in mind, we've made sure that in addition to medical cover, these new plans offer access to our expat assistance programme, providing advice on issues, such as legal disputes, buying a home, and so on. We've also included access to Travel Security Services, allowing our members to speak to trained security specialists about any questions or concerns they may regarding the safety of their travel destination."

"These plans provide individuals, couples and families with relevant, highly personalised plan options to give them the level of care and expertise they need to have a positive and comfortable experience when it comes to relocating."