Aetna announces upgrades and updates Covid coverage

Aetna International has announced updates to its cover for communicable diseases, including Covid-19

The international private medical insurer (IPMI) said changes to its Summit plans will offer better flexibility for business clients, allowing them to tailor coverage based on local market and member needs.

The updates will allow members to access a Covid-19 test if they have no symptoms to help businesses to mitigate the risk of transmission.

After a qualifying period, individual members with Pioneer 2500 to 5000+ plans will benefit from outpatient tests and diagnostic procedures for communicable diseases (including Covid-19) when they do not have symptoms.

Additionally, Aetna International is also adding vaccinations as a stand-alone benefit to its range of covid-19 cover for both Summit and Pioneer plans.

Damian Lenihan, executive director for Europe at Aetna International said: "Our aim is to support businesses and individuals by ensuring they have access to cover that is tailored to today's unique challenges. Countries around the world are facing a range of infection rates and restrictions and are tackling these with vastly different healthcare systems and strategies."

"This means our cover needs to be flexible and adaptable as we all continue to navigate the new routines created by the pandemic. We want to ensure businesses and their employees have access to appropriate Covid-19 testing, whenever they need it and wherever they are."

Aetna also said the temporary extension of Covid-19 testing coverage will continue. Up to and including 31 March 2021, Aetna International members will be covered for one test per calendar month if they are asymptomatic and classified as ‘high-risk' - as referred by a medical practitioner and when testing takes place in an appropriate medical facility.

While reimbursements for Covid-19 testing won't be offered as standard for all policies, plan sponsors will have the flexibility to add this cover to Summit plans, without increasing premiums for those who do not want or need this benefit (for example, in areas where free local testing is already available.