Health Compass launches to help intermediaries with IPMI requirements

The platform, which launched today (27 April), is designed for brokers with clients requiring IPMI cover, with a benefit scoring feature that allows brokers to evaluate different products when making client recommendations.

Health Compass gives brokers access to on-screen price indications for each policy and access to the platform's 'Solution Radar' which shows each product according to both price and which benefits it provides.

The platform can be accessed via the website or an application programming interface (API), with a process that can be completed within five minutes from client enquiry to sending a proposal form.

Health Compass stated it has access to 80% of IPMI market products, with the responsibility of adding customers to the platform down to the intermediary.

David Eline, Health Compass founder, explained that the platform is a "game changer" for brokers as it cuts through the complexity and reduces transaction times for IPMI business.

"As a broker with many years' experiences in the IPMI industry myself, I know that intermediaries will find the platform to be hugely beneficial," he said.

"The system not only cuts transaction times compared to dealing directly with an insurer or MGA but also response times from underwriters once the application is submitted. It can be used by established IPMI brokers and non-specialist intermediaries with a small number of clients needing IPMI cover each year.

"The platform is an electronic master broker providing access to the IPMI market for the wider intermediary community. It does not compete with brokers or insurers but acts as an enabler and communication tool."