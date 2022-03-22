Cigna Europe expands Whole Health wellbeing proposition for multinationals

Cigna has expanded the range of services available to employers to address global employee mental health concerns as part of the initiative,

This includes access to Cigna cCBT, designed to help employees overcome personal barriers and those in a medical setting, and Elevate, a clinical intervention programme designed to address the needs of participants with a formal diagnosis of depression or anxiety.

In addition, the Employee Assistance and Resilience Programme (EARP) by Konterra will be available for the international humanitarian staff, as well as Konterra Ad-Hoc Services, which offer further mental health and resilience services, and IEAP's offering of professional counselling and resources for employees to address short-term mental health issues.

Speaking to COVER, Cigna Europe chief executive Arjan Toor (pictured) said that mental health issues have risen up the agenda in recent years, but "more awareness is urgently needed".

"Employers have an important role to play in preventing mental health issues together with building and sustaining employee resilience, and by providing solutions that are easy to use and accessible when people need them most, employers can empower employees to take a holistic and preventative approach and seek professional help as appropriate," he continued.

A survey conducted by Cigna Europe last year found that 89% of globally mobile employees suffered from workplace stress over the prior 12 months, with 56% of globally mobile employees looking for mental health support from their employer.

However, only 30% of staff said they receive such support from employers.

"Employees need support across all areas of their life - from managing finances, to family support or better work-life balance - and employers need to offer programmes and benefits which optimise the Whole Health of their workforce, both as a reputational necessity and as a part of talent management efforts," Toor commented.

Dr Peter Mills, clinical director at Cigna Europe, added: "Hypertension, heart attacks, strokes and weight gain are just some of the health concerns linked to mental health issues. The impact of poor mental health is significant but very often preventable, and recovery is possible for many people."

Mills suggested that employers should be focused on "empowering employees to take a holistic and preventative approach, and developing a proactive mindset, when it comes to looking after their Whole Health."