Bupa Global taps Nichola Thomson as general manager

In her new position, Thomson will lead the management of the business strategy across the UK, Africa, and Bupa Egypt businesses.

Thomson previously held executive positions across marketing, distribution, operations, and transformation at Zurich and insurance broker, Jelf. She was also previously vice president of insurance business services at Mphasis.

Commenting on her new role, she said: "I look forward to leading Bupa Global into the next phase of its journey in the UK and Africa, and supporting customers to access to Bupa Global's quality, expertise, and comprehensive health and wellbeing offering, when and where they need it, across 190+ countries."

Anthony Cabrelli, managing director of Bupa Global, added: "Our investment in senior leadership is demonstrative of the business' commitment to the UK and Africa as priority markets."

"Nichola's passion for customer excellence and developing high performance, inclusive teams will see her well-placed to drive growth and further strengthen our leadership position in the IPMI market, enhancing our capability to serve customers in these key regions."