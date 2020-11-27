How Covid-19 is impacting global talent mobility

The pandemic has turned the concept of moving talent globally on its head, writes Lauri Murphy

The future is currently so uncertain that many key players in the industry are asking whether global mobility has peaked in terms numbers of international moves which were at an all-time high before the outbreak of Covid-19. We are also beginning to see a rise of virtual assignments which allows an employee to remain in the home country while performing tasks and being responsible for operations in a different location. While there are regulatory and compliance issues to work through it seems...