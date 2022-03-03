COVER Wellbeing 360 Summit: Speaker line-up announced

The half-day virtual conference follows on from previous year's iterations which have focused on the role of mental health within the protection proposition and beyond.

For 2022, the Wellbeing 360 Summit takes a holistic view of the wellbeing issue, comprising mental, physical, financial, social and environmental wellbeing, with a range of expert speakers taking part in plenary sessions, panel discussions and fireside chats throughout the programme.

The CPD-accredited event kicks off with a keynote address from the vice chair of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) and former director at Premier Choice Health, Claire Ginnelly.

The first plenary session of the day will examine the ‘value' in Value Added Services where it concerns wellbeing, with propositions now heavily focusing on the benefits and perks that come packaged with protection and health insurance cover to promote healthier lifestyles and mental health practices. Plus Financial's Matt Chapman will be joined by an as-yet-unconfirmed speaker to evaluate where consumers and providers alike can realise the most value from these services.

Women's health and wellbeing has quickly become one of the key discussion points among providers and employers alike. Dr Karolina Afors and Monica Garcia will discuss how women's wellbeing in the workplace is changing across group risk cover to the implementation of support pathways, and there are still barriers to overcome for advisers, providers and employers.

Life insurance has always been focused on securing financial security for those left behind, but what of the wellbeing needs of the bereaved? Catherine Betley, managing director of GriefChat, and protection industry veteran Johnny Timpson will discuss why offering holistic care and offer emotional support as part of a policy makes a world of difference for the bereaved.

Neurodiversity has also become one of the protection and health insurance space's key action points when it comes to accessibility, on both individual and group levels, for cover and wellbeing at work. In this session, representatives from the recently launched Group for Autism, Insurance and Neurodiversity (GAIN) will discuss the steps advisers can take to promote diversity, inclusivity and engagement on neurodiversity in the insurance industry and beyond.

The final plenary session of the event will focus on the less-discussed pillars of wellbeing: social and environmental. With priorities having been recalibrated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing climate crisis, employees are not focusing beyond salaries to establish careers that hold greater personal meaning and fulfilment.

Mark Howard, director of workplace health and wellbeing at Microlink, and Rob Stepheson, founder of InsideOut Leaderboard, will look at how these two pillars affect wellbeing and what employment benefit advisers offer to improve social and environmental wellbeing.

Wellbeing 360 Summit sponsor, AXA Health, will also be examining the practical steps companies should focus on to improve employee wellbeing with Dr Chris Tomkins, head of wellbeing proposition, and the skills required to develop greater mental health resilience with mental health consultancy lead, Eugene Farrell.