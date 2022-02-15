LifeSearch Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed

The shortlists for the LifeSeach Protection Awards 2022 have been confirmed across 13 categories, COVER can reveal.
The LifeSearch Protection Awards 2022, in association with IRESS, returns to an in-person format on 2 March at the Andaz Hotel, London for its 19th iteration.
Debbie Kennedy, chief executive of LifeSearch, commented: "The LifeSearch Awards are back and in-person and it's fantastic we can reconnect, reflect and celebrate the gains we've made through tough times. As an adviser firm, we're delighted to bring insurers, partners and peers together to reward those who fly the flag for progress.
"Our revamped awards, which are judged by our people and this year invited longhand entries, will acknowledge those at the vanguard of customer service, who are evolving their service provision and striving for the best in customer outcomes."
The full shortlists for the LifeSearch Protection Awards 2022 are:
Outstanding Customer Wellbeing Services
- Royal London
- AIG
- Scottish Widows
- Vitality
Heroic Support - Best Service for Unprotected Families
- LV=
- Royal London
- Scottish Widows
- Legal & General
Best Income Protection Provider
- Legal & General
- British Friendly Society
- The Exeter
- LV=
Individual Protection Hero
- Danny Turner - Vitality
- Lynne Flynne - Royal London
- Debbie Bonser - BFS
Business Protection Hero
- Scottish Widows
- Legal & General
- Royal London
Heroic Care - Best Service for Protected Families
- British Friendly Society
- Aegon
- Legal & General
Claims Heroes - Supporting our families when they need it most
- Aegon
- Legal & General
- Royal London
- AIG
Best Critical Illness Provider - In partnership with CI Expert
- Vitality
- LV=
- Royal London
- Guardian
- Aviva
Best use of data and technology to drive exceptional customer outcomes
- Montoux
- Vitality
- SCOR
- FRTC
- Royal London
Nick Crossman Award for the Best Protection Story - In partnership with LV=
- Edmund Tirbutt - Insurance that can help if you have Long Covid | Daily Mail Online
- Harvey Jones - Renters without insurance fail to protect themselves against illness and injury | Express.co.uk
- Rebecca Goodman - How and why women must protect their financial affairs | The Independent
- Sam Barker - Long Covid meant I couldn't work for a year - but my insurer paid out £17,500' | Mirror Online
Protection Leader of the Year
- Katya MacLean - Guardian
- Alain Desmier - Contact State
- Yvonne Braun - ABI
- Ian McKenna - FRTC
- Catherine Moxham - GRiD
- Graham Singleton - National Friendly
Outstanding Insurer of the Year - in conjunction with Protection Guru
- Scottish Widows
- Royal London
- LV=
The Doing Good Award
- Zurich
- Legal & General
- Royal London
- LV=
- AIG
- National Friendly