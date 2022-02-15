LifeSearch Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed

Ceremony on 2 March

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
LifeSearch Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed

The shortlists for the LifeSeach Protection Awards 2022 have been confirmed across 13 categories, COVER can reveal.

The LifeSearch Protection Awards 2022, in association with IRESS, returns to an in-person format on 2 March at the Andaz Hotel, London for its 19th iteration.

Debbie Kennedy, chief executive of LifeSearch, commented: "The LifeSearch Awards are back and in-person and it's fantastic we can reconnect, reflect and celebrate the gains we've made through tough times. As an adviser firm, we're delighted to bring insurers, partners and peers together to reward those who fly the flag for progress.

"Our revamped awards, which are judged by our people and this year invited longhand entries, will acknowledge those at the vanguard of customer service, who are evolving their service provision and striving for the best in customer outcomes."

The full shortlists for the LifeSearch Protection Awards 2022 are:

Outstanding Customer Wellbeing Services

  • Royal London
  • AIG
  • Scottish Widows
  • Vitality 

Heroic Support - Best Service for Unprotected Families

  • LV=
  • Royal London
  • Scottish Widows
  • Legal & General 

Best Income Protection Provider

  • Legal & General
  • British Friendly Society
  • The Exeter
  • LV= 

Individual Protection Hero

  • Danny Turner - Vitality
  • Lynne Flynne - Royal London
  • Debbie Bonser - BFS 

Business Protection Hero

  • Scottish Widows
  • Legal & General
  • Royal London 

Heroic Care - Best Service for Protected Families

  • British Friendly Society
  • Aegon
  • Legal & General 

Claims Heroes - Supporting our families when they need it most

  • Aegon
  • Legal & General
  • Royal London
  • AIG 

Best Critical Illness Provider - In partnership with CI Expert

  • Vitality
  • LV=
  • Royal London
  • Guardian
  • Aviva 

Best use of data and technology to drive exceptional customer outcomes

  • Montoux
  • Vitality
  • SCOR
  • FRTC
  • Royal London 

Nick Crossman Award for the Best Protection Story - In partnership with LV=

  • Edmund Tirbutt - Insurance that can help if you have Long Covid | Daily Mail Online
  • Harvey Jones - Renters without insurance fail to protect themselves against illness and injury | Express.co.uk
  • Rebecca Goodman - How and why women must protect their financial affairs | The Independent
  • Sam Barker - Long Covid meant I couldn't work for a year - but my insurer paid out £17,500' | Mirror Online 

Protection Leader of the Year

  • Katya MacLean - Guardian
  • Alain Desmier - Contact State
  • Yvonne Braun - ABI
  • Ian McKenna - FRTC
  • Catherine Moxham - GRiD
  • Graham Singleton - National Friendly

Outstanding Insurer of the Year - in conjunction with Protection Guru

  • Scottish Widows
  • Royal London
  • LV= 

The Doing Good Award

  • Zurich
  • Legal & General
  • Royal London
  • LV=
  • AIG
  • National Friendly

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Dr Karolina Afors: Supporting women's health in the workplace

British Friendly overhauls Mutual Benefits proposition

More on Individual Protection

Scottish Friendly launches full cash benefits life plan for Over 50s
Term Assurance

Scottish Friendly launches full cash benefits life plan for Over 50s

My Mutual Guaranteed Over 50s Plan

Hemma Visavadia
clock 15 February 2022 • 1 min read
LifeSearch Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed
Adviser / Broking

LifeSearch Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed

Ceremony on 2 March

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 February 2022 • 2 min read
Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right
Adviser / Broking

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right

"D&I is now both a regulatory and ESG issue"

Johnny Timpson OBE
clock 10 February 2022 • 8 min read

Highlights

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right
Adviser / Broking

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right

"D&I is now both a regulatory and ESG issue"

Johnny Timpson OBE
clock 10 February 2022 • 8 min read
Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke
Income Protection

Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke

“That year was almost a cruel lesson in hindsight”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 February 2022 • 5 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta

“Offering a fresh perspective is really important and welcomed”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2022 • 7 min read