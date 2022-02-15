LifeSearch Awards 2022: Shortlists revealed

The LifeSearch Protection Awards 2022, in association with IRESS, returns to an in-person format on 2 March at the Andaz Hotel, London for its 19th iteration.

Debbie Kennedy, chief executive of LifeSearch, commented: "The LifeSearch Awards are back and in-person and it's fantastic we can reconnect, reflect and celebrate the gains we've made through tough times. As an adviser firm, we're delighted to bring insurers, partners and peers together to reward those who fly the flag for progress.

"Our revamped awards, which are judged by our people and this year invited longhand entries, will acknowledge those at the vanguard of customer service, who are evolving their service provision and striving for the best in customer outcomes."

The full shortlists for the LifeSearch Protection Awards 2022 are:

Outstanding Customer Wellbeing Services

Royal London

AIG

Scottish Widows

Vitality

Heroic Support - Best Service for Unprotected Families

LV=

Royal London

Scottish Widows

Legal & General

Best Income Protection Provider

Legal & General

British Friendly Society

The Exeter

LV=

Individual Protection Hero

Danny Turner - Vitality

Lynne Flynne - Royal London

Debbie Bonser - BFS

Business Protection Hero

Scottish Widows

Legal & General

Royal London

Heroic Care - Best Service for Protected Families

British Friendly Society

Aegon

Legal & General

Claims Heroes - Supporting our families when they need it most

Aegon

Legal & General

Royal London

AIG

Best Critical Illness Provider - In partnership with CI Expert

Vitality

LV=

Royal London

Guardian

Aviva

Best use of data and technology to drive exceptional customer outcomes

Montoux

Vitality

SCOR

FRTC

Royal London

Nick Crossman Award for the Best Protection Story - In partnership with LV=

Edmund Tirbutt - Insurance that can help if you have Long Covid | Daily Mail Online

Harvey Jones - Renters without insurance fail to protect themselves against illness and injury | Express.co.uk

Rebecca Goodman - How and why women must protect their financial affairs | The Independent

Sam Barker - Long Covid meant I couldn't work for a year - but my insurer paid out £17,500' | Mirror Online

Protection Leader of the Year

Katya MacLean - Guardian

Alain Desmier - Contact State

Yvonne Braun - ABI

Ian McKenna - FRTC

Catherine Moxham - GRiD

Graham Singleton - National Friendly

Outstanding Insurer of the Year - in conjunction with Protection Guru

Scottish Widows

Royal London

LV=

The Doing Good Award