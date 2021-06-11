Health Insurance Live 2021: Speaker lineup revealed

The virtual half-day conference will be followed by announcement of the Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards 2021 winners

COVER is pleased to announce the full lineup of speakers and panellists for the upcoming Health Insurance Live 2021 event on 30 June.

The CPD-accredited event will feature plenary sessions delivered by event sponsors Bupa and Vitality, a panel discussion featuring industry experts, as well as keynote address from the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Register for the event here

The ABI's director of general insurance policy, James Dalton, will provide an update from the industry body, covering the key lessons to draw from the experience of both health insurers and the wider general insurance market over the past year and beyond, as well as the challenges the industry will face going forward.

The first plenary session of the event will be provided by Dr Petra Simic, medical director, healthcare management at Bupa, on the future of healthcare in a post-Covid world. Dr Simic will explore how the pandemic has influenced the healthcare landscape, how the industry has been accelerated into the next digital era, along with the growing demands on employers for healthcare provision that goes beyond acute illness.

Bupa's corporate lead clinician, Michelle Lopacki, will also deliver a presentation on the impact of disruption to regular healthcare services as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Vitality's deputy chief medical officer, Dr Anushka Patchava, will then explore the changing healthcare landscape, and Vitality's vision of the future of health insurance, wherein prevention and wellness are deeply integrated, patients' healthcare journeys will be empowering and digital-first, and consumers will increasingly demand intelligently designed and high-value products which meet their needs.

The event will be rounded off with an industry panel discussion, which will examine the hidden health fallout of Covid-19. Industry experts Claire Ginnelly, managing director at Premier Choice Group, Isaac Feiner, director at Lifepoint Healthcare, and Alan Lakey, director of CIExpert, will discuss the scale of the health fallout and assess what, as an industry, we can do to effectively signpost to our customers.

In addition, Health Insurance Live 2021 is also CPD-accredited. All delegates who attend the event will be able claim up to 2 hours to go towards their Continuing Professional Development.

Register for the event here

Following the conclusion of the Health Insurance Live 2021 event, the Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards 2021 ceremony will be broadcast, announcing the winners of the seven award categories. To register to view the awards ceremony only, click here.