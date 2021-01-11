Mental health and race toolkit launched by CMHA
Strategic actions for organisations
The City Mental Health Alliance (CMHA) has launched a mental health and race workplace toolkit
The toolkit, launched to help businesses protect and support positive mental health for those who are black or from a minority ethnic background, spells out strategic actions for organisations to take. They include challenging all forms of racism in the workplace (aka anti-racism); building inclusive and representative mental health and wellbeing support; allocating board level responsibility and measuring progress. The resource includes practical suggestions for achieving the strategic actions,...
